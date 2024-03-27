Fife A92 closed southbound after ‘serious collision’ at Crossgates Traffic is building in the area. By Chloe Burrell March 27 2024, 7:23am March 27 2024, 7:23am Share A92 closed southbound after ‘serious collision’ at Crossgates Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4932942/a92-crash-crossgates/ Copy Link Motorists in Fife are facing delays after a “serious” crash on the A92. The southbound carriageway is closed at Crossgates Roundabout. The incident took place around 7am on Wednesday. It is not known if there have been any injuries. Traffic is reportedly building in the area, with drivers urged to use an alternative route. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.