Dundee thug attacked girlfriend and smashed up car at Perthshire house party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee thug attacked girlfriend and smashed up car at Perthshire house party

Paul Colquhoun flew into a rage after hearing that his partner had been kissing his friend at a party in Inchture.

By Jamie Buchan
Paul Colquhoun appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Paul Colquhoun appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A violent thug attacked his girlfriend and smashed up another woman’s car during a bitter outburst that brought a dramatic end to a Perthshire house party.

Paul Colquhoun grabbed his partner by the throat and kicked her to the ground after hearing she had been kissing his friend.

He then jumped on what he thought was his friend’s car and kicked out the windscreen.

The vehicle actually belonged to someone else.

Colquoun was previously placed on a restriction of liberty curfew for the offences at a house in Inchture in the early hours of April 5 last year.

But he was hauled back to Perth Sheriff Court to face possible jail time after breaching the order.

Attacked after kissing claim

Colquhoun, of Milne’s East Wynd, Dundee, admitted assaulting his partner and damaging a parked Toyota Yaris on the same occasion.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told the court how a group of friends including Colquhoun were picked up in a car and driven to a house party at Meadowside Drive.

Paul Colquhoun leaving Perth Sheriff Court

“During the course of the evening, the accused was informed that his partner and his friend had been kissing.

“This angered the accused.

“There followed an altercation between the accused and his partner, which resulted in everyone leaving the party.”

The friend was then “lost to view,” said Mr McKenzie.

“Mr Colquhoun, who was still angry about the ‘kissing’, approached the car belonging to a female witness.

“He climbed up onto the bonnet and began kicking the windscreen, causing it to break.

“The accused then kicked off both wing mirrors.”

Mr McKenzie said it is believed Colquhoun mistakenly thought the car belonged to his friend.

Perth Sheriff Court

“He then turned his anger towards his partner,” the prosecutor said.

“He seized her by the throat.

“This was painful but he did not restrict her breathing.”

When he released his grip, the woman ran towards the end of the street.

“She was not familiar with Inchture and returned to the address,” said Mr McKenzie.

“The accused kicked her on the thigh, causing her to fall to the ground.

“She remained on the ground for about five minutes.”

A member of the public ran to her aid and gave her a lift back to Dundee and called police.

Banning order in place

A year-long non-harassment order, banning Colquhoun from approaching his victim, is already in place.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly, defending, said: “The relationship between Mr Colquhoun and his partner has been tempestuous to put it mildly.

“They were constantly bickering and squabbling with each other.

“This, of course, does not excuse Mr Colquhoun’s behaviour.”

Mr Donnelly said: “It is typical of my client to behave in this fashion when he is under the influence of alcohol and when matters involving the complainer flare up.”

The court heard Colquhoun had breached a previously-imposed restriction of liberty order because he had been confined to one room, rather than a flat.

“It was not a peaceful place to spend the evening,” the solicitor said.

“He has now been given his own tenancy in Dundee and has been assessed as suitable for unpaid work.”

Sheriff Paul Brown considered jailing Colquhoun but opted to defer for further reports “and to see if Mr Colquhoun appreciates the position that he is in.”

Colquhoun responded: “Thank you very much.”

He will be sentenced in Dundee Sheriff Court next month.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Amber Milne was caught spending company cash in Benidorm.
Jail for Dundee letting agent embezzler caught after spending stolen cash in Benidorm
Cannabis farmer Erik Xhaxho. Image: Facebook.
Rough-sleeping illegal immigrant recruited to run £100k cannabis farm in Fife
The case was heard at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Two years for Methil knifeman scared off during vape shop robbery bid
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed for slapping and spitting on elderly mother
Gary Moore appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee gambling addict embezzled £2k from Perthshire children's charity
John McHale.
Samurai sword slasher jailed for wounding pregnant woman in Fife Boxing Day loud music…
Sol Heary appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee speeder caught with cannabis stash after 'dangerous' run through rural Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Nightmare' attacker and boozy birthday regrets
Sex offender Brian Clark being led from court in 2015. He has been jailed again.
Remorseless Tayside sex offender jailed again for having abuse material
blogger breached Salmond rules
Fife predator jailed and placed on Register for life after rapes