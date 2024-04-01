Fife house invader appeared in bedroom and punched man in ‘terrifying’ attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife house invader appeared in bedroom and punched man in ‘terrifying’ attack

Gregor Stenhouse gave no explanation to the court why he had turned up uninvited in the Kincardine property.

By Jamie McKenzie
Gregor Stenhouse.
Gregor Stenhouse.

A Fife house invader appeared in a man’s bedroom uninvited and punched his head repeatedly in front of his teenage son during a “terrifying” attack.

Gregor Stenhouse, 49, left his victim with a bleeding nose and later struggled with two police officers who found him crouching in the corner of a garden with a gramme of cocaine.

Stenhouse appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to assault to injury, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, resisting and obstructing police and possession of the class A drug.

The court heard the incident took place at an address in Kincardine on January 6 this year.

Terrifying house invasion

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat said the man was woken at around 2.30am to find Stenhouse – a stranger – in his bedroom.

The man got out of bed and went downstairs, asking the following Stenhouse what he was doing and repeatedly telling him to leave.

The fiscal depute said the man’s 13-year-old son came downstairs due to the noise.

Stenhouse began punching the man’s head.

Despite the youngster stepping between them, Stenhouse continued punching the man’s face, bursting his nose.

Ms Moffat said the father’s mobile phone fell from his pocket and his son picked it up and called police.

Both then retreated to a bedroom until officers arrived.

The fiscal added: “The accused was traced, crouching in the corner of the garden when police arrived”.

The court heard Stenhouse resisted arrest by tensing his arms and refusing to put them behind his back.

A subsequent search revealed the bag of cocaine.

No explanation

Stenhouse’s defence solicitor claimed his client and the victim do know each other, having met on a number of occasions when dog-walking.

The solicitor said prior to the incident, former IT consultant Stenhouse, a recovering alcoholic, had a relationship break-up, was made redundant and reverted back to drink.

The lawyer said: “He cannot really explain how he came to this man’s bedroom.

“He thinks he has gone there to have a drink with him and what’s happened has happened.

“He is remorseful and shocked at his behaviour”.

He added: “This is a really distressing incident for Mr Stenhouse and he apologises profusely for this.

“The experience of this is causing him issues for his own health”.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Stenhouse, of Toll Road, Kincardine: “I have no doubt this was a terrifying incident for that man and his 13-year-old son but I can see from the report you are remorseful and have taken steps to try and ensure it won’t happen again”.

The sheriff sentenced him to 182 hours of unpaid work as part of a community payback order.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Paul Colquhoun appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee thug attacked girlfriend and smashed up car at Perthshire house party
Amber Milne was caught spending company cash in Benidorm.
Jail for Dundee letting agent embezzler caught after spending stolen cash in Benidorm
Cannabis farmer Erik Xhaxho. Image: Facebook.
Rough-sleeping illegal immigrant recruited to run £100k cannabis farm in Fife
The case was heard at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Two years for Methil knifeman scared off during vape shop robbery bid
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed for slapping and spitting on elderly mother
Gary Moore appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee gambling addict embezzled £2k from Perthshire children's charity
John McHale.
Samurai sword slasher jailed for wounding pregnant woman in Fife Boxing Day loud music…
Sol Heary appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee speeder caught with cannabis stash after 'dangerous' run through rural Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Nightmare' attacker and boozy birthday regrets
Sex offender Brian Clark being led from court in 2015. He has been jailed again.
Remorseless Tayside sex offender jailed again for having abuse material