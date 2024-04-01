Perth Museum: Best pictures from day two of opening weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Museum: Best pictures from day two of opening weekend

The celebrations continued into Easter Sunday.

Ailsa Thomson (aged 6 from Madderty) having fun at Perth Museum opening weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

Perth Museum’s opening celebrations have continued into Easter Sunday.

Hundreds more people visited the city’s latest attraction, which opened yesterday at noon following the City Hall’s £27 million revamp.

The star attraction was the Stone of Destiny, which returned to Perth after almost three decades on display at Edinburgh Castle.

Today’s celebrations also included dance, music and fun from local groups and rising Scottish stars telling the stories of Perth.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall captured all of the day two action.

Performer Courtney Stoddart recites a poem about Frederick Douglass. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A sparkly shiny bubble floats over the crowds at the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Craigie Choir singing Justice and Reason. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Storyteller and author Jess Smith appeared as part of the lineup. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ailsa Thomson (aged 6 from Madderty) getting up close to ”Princess”. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Neve Renwick performs an interpretive dance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Craigie Choir’s performance was inspired by the Suffragettes and their links to Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Neve Renwick’s dance was based on Georgina Ballantine and her landing a 64lb (29kg) salmon on the River Tay in 1922. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Performer Courtney Stoddart at Perth Museum opening weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Craigie Choir were commissioned for the opening of Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dunkeld & Birnam Traditional Youth Music Group, newly formed in April 2023, featuring young musicians aged P5 to S6. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ailsa Thomson shows ”Princess” her toy at The Unicorn Experience. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Conversation