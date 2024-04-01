Perth Museum: Best pictures from day two of opening weekend

Perth Museum’s opening celebrations have continued into Easter Sunday.

Hundreds more people visited the city’s latest attraction, which opened yesterday at noon following the City Hall’s £27 million revamp.

The star attraction was the Stone of Destiny, which returned to Perth after almost three decades on display at Edinburgh Castle.

Today’s celebrations also included dance, music and fun from local groups and rising Scottish stars telling the stories of Perth.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall captured all of the day two action.