Motorcyclist, 49, dies after collision with BMW car in Rosyth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Motorcyclist, 49, dies after collision with BMW car in Rosyth

Police closed the road off for over six hours as they investigated the crash.

By Neil Henderson
Queensferry Road, Rosyth.
Queensferry Road, Rosyth. Image: Google Street View

A 49-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Rosyth.

The man was riding a black Suzuki motorbike, which was involved in a crash with a white BMW at around 5pm on Sunday on the Queensferry Road junction with Aberlour Street.

Police, fire crews and paramedics rushed to the scene and the road was closed for over six hours.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the Rosyth crash and have issued an appeal for eyewitnesses.

Road policing sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“This is a busy road and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who has any information that could help with our enquiries to please contact us.

“I am also keen to speak to any drivers who have dash-cam footage that may assist.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2363 of 31 March, 2024.

More from Fife

Gregor Stenhouse.
Fife house invader appeared in bedroom and punched man in 'terrifying' attack
Cannabis farmer Erik Xhaxho. Image: Facebook.
Rough-sleeping illegal immigrant recruited to run £100k cannabis farm in Fife
The Anstruther dook went with a splash on Saturday.
11 pictures as Anstruther dook helps Easter go with a splash
The Fife couple behinds the plans for a new Tapas and wine bar in Leven
New wine and tapas bar planned for Leven
2
The case was heard at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Two years for Methil knifeman scared off during vape shop robbery bid
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Woman, 45, dies suddenly Picture shows; Auchmuty Road. Glenrothes . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Woman, 45, dies suddenly at Glenrothes property
A police officer.
Man, 66, reported missing from Crail found safe and well
St Andrews Dog Run.
New dog exercise facility in St Andrews already has tails wagging
TikTok star @kalanighosthunter aka Kalani Smith tries seafood at Anstruther Fish Bar and Haar in St Andrews.
American foodie with millions of followers 'will think about Fife meal for rest of…
5
Leven Promenade has been hammered by several storms recently
Call for urgent action to fix Leven's broken sea wall