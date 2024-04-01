Motorcyclist, 49, dies after collision with BMW car in Rosyth

A 49-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Rosyth.

The man was riding a black Suzuki motorbike, which was involved in a crash with a white BMW at around 5pm on Sunday on the Queensferry Road junction with Aberlour Street.

Police, fire crews and paramedics rushed to the scene and the road was closed for over six hours.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the Rosyth crash and have issued an appeal for eyewitnesses.

Road policing sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“This is a busy road and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who has any information that could help with our enquiries to please contact us.

“I am also keen to speak to any drivers who have dash-cam footage that may assist.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2363 of 31 March, 2024.