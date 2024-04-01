Aberfeldy businessman plans to open £5-a-night motorhome stopover near the town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy businessman plans to open £5-a-night motorhome stopover near the town

Oliver Romain hopes the aire will attract tourists to the town for a low cost.

By Kieran Webster
Oliver Romain at the site.
Oliver Romain at his aire site. Image: Supplied

An Aberfeldy businessman hopes to open a £5-a-night aire near the Perthshire town.

Oliver Romain hopes his motorhome stopover will attract tourists to the town for a low cost.

He aims to open Camserney Aire on the site of Breadalbane Storage, three miles west of Aberfeldy off the A846, in the coming weeks.

The plot of land for the Aire.
Oliver described the site as a beautiful area of land. Image: Facebook

Oliver told The Courier: “We have been wondering what to do with this area of our land – it benefits from safe road access and is in a beautiful spot.

“Up until recently, it was scrub land that had been used as part of a builder’s yard.

“I was looking into the regulations for a small caravan and camping space but it was not really practical for this space.

Aire to be ‘win-win’ for Aberfeldy

“A few days ago I stumbled upon an internet page explaining that aires of fewer than five motorhomes are exempt from licensing if they have an exemption certificate from the Campaign for Real Aires.

“It seemed like a great idea. Many public car parks are out of bounds for motorhome users and some that could be used have height barriers.”

Oliver also hopes that the aire at Camserney will encourage more people to stop off at the town – providing a tourist boost.

Preparation works at the site.
Preparation works for the Aire are ongoing. Image: Facebook

He wants other landowners to follow in his footsteps and open their own mini caravan stops.

The owner of Breadalbane Storage added: “Motorhome users bring economic benefits without taking up much-needed housing – it’s a win-win for the community.

“In Aberfeldy we see hundreds of motorhomes travelling through, most don’t stop and this means we are missing out on valuable tourism revenue.”

What is an aire?

Aire is short for the French term aire de service, which means free or low-cost motorhome parking area.

An aire is less formal than a campsite and often offers fewer services. It is sometimes strictly just for overnight parking.

Oliver says camping and “camping behaviour” will not be allowed at his site, with no awnings, tables, chairs or barbecues.

Conversation