Three youths charged after woman, 74, pushed to the ground in Perthshire woods

Three youths have been charged after a 74-year-old woman was pushed to the ground while walking her dog in Perthshire.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Saturday, March 30, at Ardblair Woods in Blairgowrie.

The woman is unhurt following the incident but has been left shaken, according to Police Scotland

A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl have been charged with assault and threatening and abusive behaviour following the incident.

Another boy, 14, has also been charged with threatening and abusive behaviour.

The trio will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.

A video shared on social media showed the woman being verbally threatened before she was pushed to the ground.

The elderly dog walker landed on her face while the laughing group of youths ran away from the scene.

Youths charged after ‘appalling’ attack

The video attracted condemnation across social media with one describing the attack as “appalling”.

Another added: “The language used along with the derogatory comments aimed at the lady alone is unacceptable. The assault is highly unacceptable.”

Officer Gary Campbell of Blairgowrie Police Station said: “We would like to thank the local community for their assistance during our enquiries.”