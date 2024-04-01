Three youths charged after woman, 74, pushed to the ground in Perthshire woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Three youths charged after woman, 74, pushed to the ground in Perthshire woods

The woman has been left "shaken" by the incident, which was captured on video.

By Kieran Webster
Picture shows the woman on the ground and a youth running away.
The woman was pushed over after being accosted by a group of youths. Image: Supplied

Three youths have been charged after a 74-year-old woman was pushed to the ground while walking her dog in Perthshire.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Saturday, March 30, at Ardblair Woods in Blairgowrie.

The woman is unhurt following the incident but has been left shaken, according to Police Scotland

A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl have been charged with assault and threatening and abusive behaviour following the incident.

Another boy, 14, has also been charged with threatening and abusive behaviour.

The trio will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.

A video shared on social media showed the woman being verbally threatened before she was pushed to the ground.

The elderly dog walker landed on her face while the laughing group of youths ran away from the scene.

Youths charged after ‘appalling’ attack

The video attracted condemnation across social media with one describing the attack as “appalling”.

Another added: “The language used along with the derogatory comments aimed at the lady alone is unacceptable. The assault is highly unacceptable.”

They will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.

Officer Gary Campbell of Blairgowrie Police Station said: “We would like to thank the local community for their assistance during our enquiries.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Oliver Romain at the site.
Aberfeldy businessman plans to open £5-a-night motorhome stopover near the town
The woman was pushed over after being accosted by a group of youths. Image: Supplied
Perth Museum: Best pictures from day two of opening weekend
The woman was pushed over after being accosted by a group of youths. Image: Supplied
Dundee thug attacked girlfriend and smashed up car at Perthshire house party
The woman was pushed over after being accosted by a group of youths. Image: Supplied
Olympic champion Eve Muirhead launches Courier campaign to Protect Perth Leisure
The woman was pushed over after being accosted by a group of youths. Image: Supplied
‘People assume there’s no poverty in Aberfeldy:’ Judy's church ‘whip round’ grew into life-changing…
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
Protect Perth Leisure: A Courier campaign to build facilities our future generations deserve
The elderly woman was pushed over by a group of youths.
Woman, 74, pushed to ground by laughing gang of teens in Perthshire woods
Children Grace and Christopher Tarver with sheet of clues sitting in field of daffodils at Kenmore
Kenmore Easter family fun in pictures
Police on King Edward Street in Perth.
Man charged after 'assaulting' police officer in Perth city centre
McDiarmid Park in Perth.
Boy arrested after child hit with flare at St Johnstone v Dundee as further…