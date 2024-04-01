Kirkcaldy scout leaders hit with 9pm parking tickets while loading tents

Kirkcaldy scout leaders were hit with 9pm parking tickets amid an escalating row over evening patrols.

Wardens issued a £60 penalty to a volunteer parked outside the Dunnikier Road scout hall as he loaded tents ahead of a weekend camping trip.

And another received a ticket while parked round the corner on St Mary’s Road.

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance accused Fife Council of using aggressive tactics to bring in revenue.

Mr Torrance is a volunteer with the same scout troop but was not one of those who received a ticket on Thursday.

He said: “I’ve been a scout leader for 40 years and I’ve never seen that before.

“This is new and it’s really aggressive now.”

His comments come as Kirkcaldy town centre councillors also question the night-time ticket policy amid fears it will harm the evening economy.

Parking wardens ‘targeting volunteers’

Mr Torrance said: “I can’t believe they’re targeting volunteers running a youth organisation for kids in a deprived area.

“One was parked on double yellow lines but he was loading the car with tents and it’s the only place we can load and unload.

“He came out and they were putting a ticket on. He’s going to appeal that one.

“The other one was in St Mary’s Road. His back wheel was slightly over the line but he wasn’t causing an obstruction. We were the only ones there.”

The SNP MSP last week called on Fife Council to decommission a disused taxi rank in Hunter Street to allow public parking.

And he accused them of using Kirkcaldy town centre as a revenue earner.

Kirkcaldy councillors unhappy at evening parking tickets

Ten members of a Kirkcaldy choir received tickets for parking in the unused rank at 7pm on March 21.

On the same evening, Kings Theatre audience members were hit on the Esplanade.

Labour administration councillor Ian Cameron says evening patrols are “not the best use of resources”.

The Kirkcaldy area convener said: “I couldn’t believe it when I heard about this.

“We’re trying to revitalise the nigh-time economy and this really doesn’t help.

“Yes, we do need churn but really, at that time of night, I’m not sure it’s an issue.”

Mr Cameron and his Kirkcaldy town centre Labour colleagues Judy Hamilton and Alistair Cameron have now requested a meeting with the transportation service to discuss the policy.

Transportation manager Susan Keenlyside said last week: “Parking attendants carry out occasional evening patrols as part of their regular duties, especially when concerns are raised with us.

“The evening patrols are not just focused on Kirkcaldy.”