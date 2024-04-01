Kirkcaldy scout leaders hit with 9pm parking tickets while loading tents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy scout leaders hit with 9pm parking tickets while loading tents

Wardens on evening patrol issued penalties as the scouts prepared for camp.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Council is issuing on-street parking tickets in the evening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife Council is issuing on-street parking tickets in the evening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Kirkcaldy scout leaders were hit with 9pm parking tickets amid an escalating row over evening patrols.

Wardens issued a £60 penalty to a volunteer parked outside the Dunnikier Road scout hall as he loaded tents ahead of a weekend camping trip.

And another received a ticket while parked round the corner on St Mary’s Road.

The Kirkcaldy scout hut on the corner of Dunniker Road and St Mary's Road, where parking tickets were issued in the evening.
The Kirkcaldy scout hut on the corner of Dunniker Road and St Mary’s Road. Image: Google.

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance accused Fife Council of using aggressive tactics to bring in revenue.

Mr Torrance is a volunteer with the same scout troop but was not one of those who received a ticket on Thursday.

He said: “I’ve been a scout leader for 40 years and I’ve never seen that before.

“This is new and it’s really aggressive now.”

His comments come as Kirkcaldy town centre councillors also question the night-time ticket policy amid fears it will harm the evening economy.

Parking wardens ‘targeting volunteers’

Mr Torrance said: “I can’t believe they’re targeting volunteers running a youth organisation for kids in a deprived area.

“One was parked on double yellow lines but he was loading the car with tents and it’s the only place we can load and unload.

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance.

“He came out and they were putting a ticket on. He’s going to appeal that one.

“The other one was in St Mary’s Road. His back wheel was slightly over the line but he wasn’t causing an obstruction. We were the only ones there.”

The SNP MSP last week called on Fife Council to decommission a disused taxi rank in Hunter Street to allow public parking.

And he accused them of using Kirkcaldy town centre as a revenue earner.

Kirkcaldy councillors unhappy at evening parking tickets

Ten members of a Kirkcaldy choir received tickets for parking in the unused rank at 7pm on March 21.

On the same evening, Kings Theatre audience members were hit on the Esplanade.

The disused taxi rank in Kirkcaldy, where 10 people received parking tickets.
The disused taxi rank in Kirkcaldy, where 10 people received tickets.

Labour administration councillor Ian Cameron says evening patrols are “not the best use of resources”.

The Kirkcaldy area convener said: “I couldn’t believe it when I heard about this.

“We’re trying to revitalise the nigh-time economy and this really doesn’t help.

“Yes, we do need churn but really, at that time of night, I’m not sure it’s an issue.”

Mr Cameron and his Kirkcaldy town centre Labour colleagues Judy Hamilton and Alistair Cameron have now requested a meeting with the transportation service to discuss the policy.

Transportation manager Susan Keenlyside said last week: “Parking attendants carry out occasional evening patrols as part of their regular duties, especially when concerns are raised with us.

“The evening patrols are not just focused on Kirkcaldy.”

More from Fife

Queensferry Road, Rosyth.
Motorcyclist, 49, dies after collision with BMW car in Rosyth
Fife Council is issuing on-street parking tickets in the evening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife house invader appeared in bedroom and punched man in 'terrifying' attack
Fife Council is issuing on-street parking tickets in the evening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Rough-sleeping illegal immigrant recruited to run £100k cannabis farm in Fife
The Anstruther dook went with a splash on Saturday.
11 pictures as Anstruther dook helps Easter go with a splash
The Fife couple behinds the plans for a new Tapas and wine bar in Leven
New wine and tapas bar planned for Leven
2
Fife Council is issuing on-street parking tickets in the evening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Two years for Methil knifeman scared off during vape shop robbery bid
Fife Council is issuing on-street parking tickets in the evening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Woman, 45, dies suddenly at Glenrothes property
A police officer.
Man, 66, reported missing from Crail found safe and well
St Andrews Dog Run.
New dog exercise facility in St Andrews already has tails wagging
TikTok star @kalanighosthunter aka Kalani Smith tries seafood at Anstruther Fish Bar and Haar in St Andrews.
American foodie with millions of followers 'will think about Fife meal for rest of…
5

Conversation