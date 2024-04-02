‘Sickening’ Forfar Facebook Marketplace thief put stolen cash into investment accounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

‘Sickening’ Forfar Facebook Marketplace thief put stolen cash into investment accounts

Daniel Tait must pay back his victims four years after taking money for second-hand sales he never delivered on.

By Ross Gardiner
Daniel Tait at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Daniel Tait at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A “sickening” thief from Forfar who took money for Facebook Marketplace sales that never happened put his ill-gotten gains into investment accounts.

“Greedy” Daniel Tait was ordered to cough up compensation at Forfar Sheriff Court after admitting the thefts.

The 28-year-old raked in almost £1,400 by inducing unsuspecting punters to part with their cash for wheels, camera kit and a fishpond heat pump he never delivered.

The callous crook then moaned to social workers he had been the victim of a similar crime in the past.

He was placed under a six-month curfew, with a break in July so he can go on a ten-day holiday to Spain, paid for by his mother and partner.

A sentencing sheriff told father-of-one Tait, of Glenogil Terrace in Forfar he was “entirely satisfied” the custody threshold had been met but imposed the community-based alternative.

Facebook opportunist

Tait had initially been charged with a string of frauds but pled guilty to five charges of theft after inducing payment without delivery between November 2020 and January 2021 for:

  • £450 of wheels;
  • a £270 heat pump for a Koi carp fish pond;
  • £350 of wheels;
  • £220 of video recording equipment;
  • £100 of video recording equipment.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “They engaged in conversation over Messenger on Facebook.”

Tait’s solicitor Keith Sym said his client had offered one victim their money back – understood to be over a GoPro “sale” – but by that stage police proceedings were under way.

Facebook Marketplace logo on phone
Reid scammed people on Facebook Marketplace. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “I think it has been placed in an account with other funds.

“The amounts were never spent. He’s saved up monies over time. He invested the money.

“He is in a position to repay. All these people will get compensated.

“It’s quite clear that these funds would have risen in value, had they been invested.”

Mechanism for money

Mr Sym said the first theft came when, following a legitimate sale, Tait received a better offer.

“The person had already sent the money,” he said.

“He realised this was a mechanism that could make him money.

“He accepts he was greedy. He disclosed that at the time of these offences, life was awful.

“He also has been on medication for his mental health, which he wasn’t taking at the time.

“These offences were committed to obtain money but the money wasn’t used thereafter.

“He is seeking to set up a business. He’s hoping to obtain garage premises.

“I would suggest Your Lordship hit him in the pocket, as he did to the victims.

“His life is more stable. He realises he’s got to pay for these terrible errors he’s made.

“This is very serious, he’s not in doubt of that. It’s a large sum of money taken from five individuals.”

‘Quite sickening, really’

Sheriff Derek Reekie labelled Tait’s offending as “singularly unpleasant conduct.”

As well as the 7pm to 7am curfew, he ordered Tait to pay compensation above and beyond what he stole from each victim – a total of £1,725.

He told Tait: “You seem to have expressed to the author of the social work report that you’ve been a victim of something similar and you were annoyed and feel taken advantage of.

“You can perhaps start to feel how these people feel.

“I’m entirely satisfied that the custody threshold is met.

“It adds to the unpleasantness of this that you here have funds invested in various accounts.

“I’m trying to find the appropriate word – quite sickening really, I think.

“There is a need for an alternative to custody.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

William Russell appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Man sent bomb threats to Edinburgh Airport because he was 'sick' of early flights…
Ionel Sara-Lates was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court of indecent exposure.
Flasher hid in bush and exposed himself to women in Perthshire woods
Gregor Stenhouse.
Fife house invader appeared in bedroom and punched man in 'terrifying' attack
Paul Colquhoun appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee thug attacked girlfriend and smashed up car at Perthshire house party
Amber Milne was caught spending company cash in Benidorm.
Jail for Dundee letting agent embezzler caught after spending stolen cash in Benidorm
Cannabis farmer Erik Xhaxho. Image: Facebook.
Rough-sleeping illegal immigrant recruited to run £100k cannabis farm in Fife
The case was heard at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Two years for Methil knifeman scared off during vape shop robbery bid
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed for slapping and spitting on elderly mother
Gary Moore appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee gambling addict embezzled £2k from Perthshire children's charity
John McHale.
Samurai sword slasher jailed for wounding pregnant woman in Fife Boxing Day loud music…