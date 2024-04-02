Dundee boss Tony Docherty set for sit-down with chairman Tim Keyes with next season’s recruitment on agenda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty set for sit-down with chairman Tim Keyes with next season’s recruitment on agenda

The Dark Blues chief jetted over from the US to see Docherty's men defeat St Johnstone on Saturday.

By George Cran
Dundee chairman Tim Keyes was in attendance at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Dundee chairman Tim Keyes was in attendance at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty says his plans for recruitment next season are “very focused” as he gets ready for a sit-down with chairman Tim Keyes this week.

The Texan jetted in to see Dundee defeat Tayside rivals St Johnstone on Saturday and is due to be in the UK for two weeks.

The victory sees Docherty’s side within two wins of securing the club’s first top-six finish since 2015 and only the second since Keyes took over the club.

Dundee chief Keyes joined managing director John Nelms at McDiarmid Park as their side ran out 2-1 winners.

Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee saw off St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty celebrates to the director’s box after Dundee saw off St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

And Docherty was delighted to be able to get a win with the boss in town.

“We’ll get a good catch-up this week because he’s here for a wee while,” Docherty said.

“It’s great to see him.

“And I was really pleased to look up at the director’s box on Saturday and to see Tim and John (Nelms) and all the guys up there really celebrating.

“It was a brilliant win and I think they enjoyed seeing the real synergy there is between the players and fans.

“It was good for the owners to see that because there is a really strong bond between the players and the fans.”

‘The work never stops’

The meeting will be an opportunity for Docherty to lay out his plans for the end of this season and beyond to the man who holds the purse-strings at Dens Park.

Dundee chairman Tim Keyes (right) watches on alongside managing director John Nelms as the Dee defeat St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee chairman Tim Keyes (right) watches on alongside managing director John Nelms as the Dee defeat St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“Yeah, that’s what it is all about,” he added.

“The work never stops.

“You work week to week but also window to window as well.

“We are very focused in terms of recruitment in terms of what we’re doing for next season.

“It never stops.

“This is a progressive club and, in the background, the club are looking at ways they can improve the things – whether it’s a training facility, a new stadium or a partnership with other clubs.

“It’s nothing different from the staff here working every day to bring improvements.”

More from Dundee FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein was angered by VAR's use in his side's loss to Dundee. Image: SNS
Craig Levein blasts 'woeful' use of VAR in Dundee defeat as St Johnstone boss…
Tony Docherty.
Dundee set to welcome young fan injured by flare to training after call with…
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Humza Yousaf sends pyro warning to fans after young Dundee supporter injured
Dundee fans enjoying their day at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Injury to young Dundee fan shows why there's no place for pyrotechnics…
Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron talks through super St Johnstone strike as he reveals desire…
McDiarmid Park, home of St Johnstone FC. Image: SNS
Dundee and St Johnstone seek culprit after pyrotechnic in McDiarmid Park away end injures…
Amadou Bakayoko celebrates his winner at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
5 Dundee talking points from big St Johnstone victory as Dee take top-six driving…
Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee saw off St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty on Dundee's 'massive' win, outstanding Lyall Cameron strike and fear that 'VAR…
Amadou Bakayoko prods home Dundee's winner against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone 1-2 Dundee: Match report, key man and player ratings as Dee survive…
Owen Dodgson.
Owen Dodgson opens up on Dundee aims, Burnley hopes and how VAR has changed…

Conversation