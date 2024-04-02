Dundee boss Tony Docherty set for sit-down with chairman Tim Keyes with next season’s recruitment on agenda

Tony Docherty says his plans for recruitment next season are “very focused” as he gets ready for a sit-down with chairman Tim Keyes this week.

The Texan jetted in to see Dundee defeat Tayside rivals St Johnstone on Saturday and is due to be in the UK for two weeks.

The victory sees Docherty’s side within two wins of securing the club’s first top-six finish since 2015 and only the second since Keyes took over the club.

Dundee chief Keyes joined managing director John Nelms at McDiarmid Park as their side ran out 2-1 winners.

And Docherty was delighted to be able to get a win with the boss in town.

“We’ll get a good catch-up this week because he’s here for a wee while,” Docherty said.

“It’s great to see him.

“And I was really pleased to look up at the director’s box on Saturday and to see Tim and John (Nelms) and all the guys up there really celebrating.

“It was a brilliant win and I think they enjoyed seeing the real synergy there is between the players and fans.

“It was good for the owners to see that because there is a really strong bond between the players and the fans.”

‘The work never stops’

The meeting will be an opportunity for Docherty to lay out his plans for the end of this season and beyond to the man who holds the purse-strings at Dens Park.

“Yeah, that’s what it is all about,” he added.

“The work never stops.

“You work week to week but also window to window as well.

“We are very focused in terms of recruitment in terms of what we’re doing for next season.

“It never stops.

“This is a progressive club and, in the background, the club are looking at ways they can improve the things – whether it’s a training facility, a new stadium or a partnership with other clubs.

“It’s nothing different from the staff here working every day to bring improvements.”