Jail for man who made murder threats to Dunfermline hospital staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jail for man who made murder threats to Dunfermline hospital staff

Steven Millar also abused a social worker and his then-partner's mother.

By Jamie McKenzie
Millar threatened staff at Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline.
Millar threatened staff at Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline.

A man who made murder threats to a staff member at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline has been sent to jail for nine months.

Steven Millar also made more than 40 phone calls to a nurse at the hospital during her shift there months later.

In another incident, the 49-year-old left a series of menacing voice messages for a social worker over a five-day period.

Millar appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier admitting three charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also previously pled guilty to sending text messages about his partner to her mother which were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Hospital abuse

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court Millar has a history of mental health issues and has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

She said staff at Queen Margaret Hospital are required to take incoming calls to a mental health duty line.

On November 26 2021 Millar contacted the line a number of times and was abusive.

At around 10am a male staff member answered a call from Millar, who stated: “I will come there and murder you all once I have recovered.”

Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline
Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.

The fiscal depute said that on April 15 2022 a staff nurse at the hospital, during the course of her shift, took in excess of 40 calls from Millar.

He referred to staff as “murderers and b***ards”.

The court heard that between August 14 and 18 last year, Millar left three voice messages on a female social worker’s mobile phone.

In one, he called her explicit names and a coward and in another claimed he had information she was responsible for murdering babies.

A further message said she and her department “better apologise” or he would cause them “serious f***ing trouble”.

Threats to partner

On January 26 this year, Millar sent text messages to his then-partner’s mother making threats of violence and derogatory remarks towards her daughter.

The fiscal depute said one of the messages stated: “I hope your filthy stinking daughter is dead”.

Another message said: “She steals from me again and I will murder her”.

Due to concern for her daughter’s welfare, the woman contacted her accommodation and they confirmed they had received similar messages from Millar.

Millar, of Backmarch Road, Rosyth, also admitted breaching a bail condition not to contact staff at Queen Margaret Hospital in July last year.

Jailed despite diagnosis

Defence lawyer Iain Tweedie highlighted his client’s schizophrenia diagnosis and said in 2021 and 2022 his client’s medication was not effective in dealing with it.

He said further medication helped but acknowledged there were subsequent incidents.

Mr Tweedie said Millar is suspicious of health professionals and medication, the relationship with his partner was fraught with difficulties and under pressure, he seems to “lash out with his tongue” against people best placed to help him.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Millar: “I accept you suffer from mental health difficulties but I will not have health and social care professionals subjected to this abuse from you and I consider custody the only option”.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Mhairi Ovenstone.
Tayside gymnastics club treasurer told to pay back £30k she embezzled
Artur Szyncel leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Former road safety inspector from Perth banned for speeding at 100mph on A9
Ian Davidson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee lawyer who conned late friend's daughter is given unpaid work
Craig McClure.
Sheriff praises 92-year-old Fife woman who 'whacked' fleeing purse thief with walking stick
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Weed killer attack and gym stalker
Police in Charleston, Dundee.
Victim of Dundee alleged murder named as accused appears in court
Jack Leslie.
Drunk gym worker who smashed into tree in Angus told police: 'Put me in…
Former doctor Allan Buchan.
Former Stirling doctor guilty of indecently assaulting patients
Liam Tares. Image: Facebook
Broughty Ferry pub nuisance refused breathalyser test
Daniel Tait at Forfar Sheriff Court.
'Sickening' Forfar Facebook Marketplace thief put stolen cash into investment accounts