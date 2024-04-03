Inside £600k waterfront house in North Queensferry with spectacular views

A house on North Queensferry’s waterfront has come on the market for £600,000.

Number 6 East Bay enjoys outstanding views and direct access to the shore.

Sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac, the four bedroom house has been nicely modernised by its current owners.

The living room has a curved window array to make the most of the views across the Firth of Forth. A glazed door offers access to the garden and shoreline.

Beside the living room is the kitchen, which also has a stunning outlook and its own glazed door leading outside.

Amazing master bedroom

The main bedroom is, in fact, a suite of rooms. There’s a dressing room, an en suite with shower and bath, a walk-in wadrobe, a home office, and of course the bedroom itself.

Another bedroom has its own en suite shower room, and there is a third bedroom on the ground floor as well as a family bathroom.

Upstairs there’s a spacious family room with large windows and a balcony. The upper level also has a fourth bedroom and a WC.

The back garden borders the shoreline and has a low stone wall. There are several seating areas to enjoy the views and sunshine all day long.

To the front of the house, a monobloc driveway leads up to a double garage. An attic above the garage could potentially be converted into further accommodation.

Number 6 East Bay is on sale with Savills for offers over £600,000.

If your budget stretches further, an even bigger and more luxurious home a few doors down is also on sale, with a price tag of £1.5 million.