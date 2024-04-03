Inside £600k waterfront house in North Queensferry with spectacular views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside £600k waterfront house in North Queensferry with spectacular views

The house on East Bay sits right on the shore and has a superb outlook across the Firth of Forth.

By Jack McKeown
6 East Bay has an amazing waterfront setting. Image: Savills.
6 East Bay has an amazing waterfront setting. Image: Savills.

A house on North Queensferry’s waterfront has come on the market for £600,000.

Number 6 East Bay enjoys outstanding views and direct access to the shore.

Sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac, the four bedroom house has been nicely modernised by its current owners.

The house sits on a promontory between the Forth bridges. Image: Savills.
Large windows make the most of the spectacular views. Image: Savills.

The living room has a curved window array to make the most of the views across the Firth of Forth. A glazed door offers access to the garden and shoreline.

Beside the living room is the kitchen, which also has a stunning outlook and its own glazed door leading outside.

Amazing master bedroom

The main bedroom is, in fact, a suite of rooms. There’s a dressing room, an en suite with shower and bath, a walk-in wadrobe, a home office, and of course the bedroom itself.

Another bedroom has its own en suite shower room, and there is a third bedroom on the ground floor as well as a family bathroom.

The family room is upstairs. Image: Savills.
It has a balcony to enjoy the outlook from. Image: Savills.

Upstairs there’s a spacious family room with large windows and a balcony. The upper level also has a fourth bedroom and a WC.

The back garden borders the shoreline and has a low stone wall. There are several seating areas to enjoy the views and sunshine all day long.

The garden is right on the shore. Image: Savills.
There are plenty of spots to enjoy the sunshine and views. Image: Savills.

To the front of the house, a monobloc driveway leads up to a double garage. An attic above the garage could potentially be converted into further accommodation.

Number 6 East Bay is on sale with Savills for offers over £600,000. 

If your budget stretches further, an even bigger and more luxurious home a few doors down is also on sale, with a price tag of £1.5 million. 

 

Conversation