Tay Road Bridge drivers face further disruption due to emergency repair work

Emergency repair work is set to cause drivers more disruption on the Tay Road Bridge.

Surface repairs will take place at the Tay Bridge Roundabout at the south end of the bridge on Thursday and Friday.

The road heading towards Tayport and Newport (B946) will be closed during the works.

Traffic Scotland has urged drivers to follow the signed diversion during the road closure.

Motorists heading to Tayport from Dundee will likely face a five-mile diversion as a result.

Drivers should continue south to the Forgan Roundabout and take the third exit to the B995 towards Newport before rejoining the B946.

It comes as the crossing between Dundee and Fife undergoes the second phase of resurfacing work.

This is expected to finish at the end of September 2024.