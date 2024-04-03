Fife Tay Road Bridge drivers face further disruption due to emergency repair work Motorists will be diverted. By Andrew Robson April 3 2024, 12:32pm April 3 2024, 12:32pm Share Tay Road Bridge drivers face further disruption due to emergency repair work Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4939081/repair-work-tay-bridge-roundabout/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency repairs will take place at the B946 turnoff. Image: Google Street View Emergency repair work is set to cause drivers more disruption on the Tay Road Bridge. Surface repairs will take place at the Tay Bridge Roundabout at the south end of the bridge on Thursday and Friday. The road heading towards Tayport and Newport (B946) will be closed during the works. Traffic Scotland has urged drivers to follow the signed diversion during the road closure. The diversion to Tayport from Dundee. Image: Google Maps Motorists heading to Tayport from Dundee will likely face a five-mile diversion as a result. Drivers should continue south to the Forgan Roundabout and take the third exit to the B995 towards Newport before rejoining the B946. It comes as the crossing between Dundee and Fife undergoes the second phase of resurfacing work. This is expected to finish at the end of September 2024.
