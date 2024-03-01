Spectacular £1.5 million home on North Queensferry waterfront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spectacular £1.5 million home on North Queensferry waterfront

East Bay enjoys uninterrupted views down the Firth of Forth and direct access to the foreshore.

By Jack McKeown
East Bay sits on the waterfront at North Queensferry. Image: Savills.
East Bay sits on the waterfront at North Queensferry. Image: Savills.

Waterfront homes don’t come much better than East Bay.

Sitting right on the waterfront beside the iconic Forth Rail Bridge, it enjoys phenomenal views along the Firth of Forth.

Originally built in 1995, the house has been extended and upgraded several times.

East Bay doesn’t waste time announcing itself. Step through the front door into the spacious reception hall and you’re greeted with a view straight through the house and out to the estuary.

East Bay enjoys an unbeatable setting. Image: Savills.
The iconic Forth Bridge rears behind the house. Image: Savills.
In case you missed it out the window there’s a reminder of what’s outside. Image: Savills.

As you’d expect, the house has been designed and oriented so all the main rooms make the most of one of Scotland’s most famous bodies of water.

The reception areas are open plan and all have sliding doors to open them up to the garden and the waterfront.

Modern extension

East Bay was extended and extensively remodelled in 2015. The kitchen was replaced at that time, and has a breakfast bar along with Neff appliances.

The sitting and dining areas feature a log burner with a difference – it rotates, so you can have the glass facing you wherever you sit.

The dining area is double height and features skylights that frame the girders of the Forth Bridge, which rears into the skyline behind the house.

You would put a lot of glass in a house with this outlook. Image: Savills.
The open plan living/dining area has a rotating wood burner. Image: Savills.

As you might expect, a lot of effort has gone into creating an impressive master bedroom. It has the best river views you could ever wake up to and a sliding door onto a composite deck.

The en suite bathroom has a jacuzzi bath, shower, and twin basins.

Two further double bedrooms are on the ground floor, one of which has an en suite bathroom.

The family room as another wood burner but sadly this one doesn’t rotate. Image: Savills.
It’s hard to find a window that doesn’t have a great view. Image: Savills.

A spiral staircase curves up to the first floor. There’s an upper level family/games room that has a wood burner, several banks of skylight windows, and French doors onto a covered balcony.

The family room has a shower room, meaning it could easily be used as another principal bedroom.

Another large upstairs room is currently set up as a home gym.

Gardens and private dock

The gardens at East Bay have been landscaped to within an inch of their lives. A composite decking is the perfect place for outdoor entertaining.

Flagstone paths connect it to two separate outdoor dining areas, both looking out to sea and positioned to capture the sunshine at different times of day.

To one side of the house is a further terraced garden that overlooks the neighbouring bay – in case you get bored of looking out over your own bay.

Just try to find a nicer spot to sit out. Image: Savills.
The balcony is covered to shelter it from wind and rain. Image: Savills.

There’s a range of outhouses including a heated garden room and a cedar clad workshop. The garage has electric doors and an EV charge point.

A small harbour sits behind the house and a fixed ladder from the terrace drops down to a private mooring with a floating dock.

There is a fee to rent the private mooring but it’s unlikely anyone who pays £1.5 million for East Bay will balk at stumping up an additional £150 a year to be able to tie their own boat up.

 

East Bay, North Queensferry is on sale with Savills for offers over £1.5 million.

 

Conversation