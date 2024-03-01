Spectacular £1.5 million home on North Queensferry waterfront

Waterfront homes don’t come much better than East Bay.

Sitting right on the waterfront beside the iconic Forth Rail Bridge, it enjoys phenomenal views along the Firth of Forth.

Originally built in 1995, the house has been extended and upgraded several times.

East Bay doesn’t waste time announcing itself. Step through the front door into the spacious reception hall and you’re greeted with a view straight through the house and out to the estuary.

As you’d expect, the house has been designed and oriented so all the main rooms make the most of one of Scotland’s most famous bodies of water.

The reception areas are open plan and all have sliding doors to open them up to the garden and the waterfront.

Modern extension

East Bay was extended and extensively remodelled in 2015. The kitchen was replaced at that time, and has a breakfast bar along with Neff appliances.

The sitting and dining areas feature a log burner with a difference – it rotates, so you can have the glass facing you wherever you sit.

The dining area is double height and features skylights that frame the girders of the Forth Bridge, which rears into the skyline behind the house.

As you might expect, a lot of effort has gone into creating an impressive master bedroom. It has the best river views you could ever wake up to and a sliding door onto a composite deck.

The en suite bathroom has a jacuzzi bath, shower, and twin basins.

Two further double bedrooms are on the ground floor, one of which has an en suite bathroom.

A spiral staircase curves up to the first floor. There’s an upper level family/games room that has a wood burner, several banks of skylight windows, and French doors onto a covered balcony.

The family room has a shower room, meaning it could easily be used as another principal bedroom.

Another large upstairs room is currently set up as a home gym.

Gardens and private dock

The gardens at East Bay have been landscaped to within an inch of their lives. A composite decking is the perfect place for outdoor entertaining.

Flagstone paths connect it to two separate outdoor dining areas, both looking out to sea and positioned to capture the sunshine at different times of day.

To one side of the house is a further terraced garden that overlooks the neighbouring bay – in case you get bored of looking out over your own bay.

There’s a range of outhouses including a heated garden room and a cedar clad workshop. The garage has electric doors and an EV charge point.

A small harbour sits behind the house and a fixed ladder from the terrace drops down to a private mooring with a floating dock.

There is a fee to rent the private mooring but it’s unlikely anyone who pays £1.5 million for East Bay will balk at stumping up an additional £150 a year to be able to tie their own boat up.

East Bay, North Queensferry is on sale with Savills for offers over £1.5 million.