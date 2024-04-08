Jail for Fife teen who battered 11-year-old unconscious in stamp attack

A Fife teenager who battered an 11-year-old unconscious and days later threw a cup of urine at a police officer has been jailed.

Levi Taylor repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on the boy’s head and body during the attack at a property in Oakley on August 13 2022.

According to court papers 18-year-old Taylor, who was 17 at the time, carried out the assault to injury “whilst acting along with a juvenile”.

He was previously alleged to have endangered the boy’s life but this was deleted from the charge.

Taylor also assaulted a police sergeant by throwing a cup of urine at him at Kirkcaldy police station on August 20 2022.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court from custody, having earlier pled guilty to the two assaults.

Both of Taylor’s crimes were committed while on bail.

‘Horrific’ and ‘appalling’ offences

While acting along with a juvenile, Taylor assaulted the 11-year-old by kicking a fence which struck him in the head, pulled his body, repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and body and repeatedly stamped on his head and body, rendering him unconscious, all to this injury.

Sheriff John MacRitchie said Taylor’s 11-year-old victim was “effectively kicked unconscious and stamped on”.

On the second assault, the sheriff said it appeared to be a premeditated attack on a police officer by “acting in the most disgusting way”.

Sheriff MacRitchie described both offences as “horrific” and “appalling”.

In sentencing, he said he took account of Taylor’s young age and his adverse childhood experiences.

The sheriff gave Taylor nine months in detention and told him this period will run consecutively to his existing sentences.

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin said Taylor, formerly of Wardlaw Crescent, Oakley, is already serving a two-year detention imposed in January this year.

In mitigation, the solicitor referred to a social work report highlighting Taylor’s difficult childhood experiences and described his start in life as “terrible”.

Mr McLaughlin pointed out his client’s young age and said those “destructive” early years mean his development has taken longer.

