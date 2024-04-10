Thief snared by DNA on BB gun after £14k raid on Perth house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thief snared by DNA on BB gun after £14k raid on Perth house

Darren Crossley from Stirling stole £14,000 and designer handbags while the householders were on holiday.

By Ciaran Shanks
Entrance wall with Charlotte Gate sign
The break-in happened at a house in the Charlotte Gate estate on the edge of Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

A brazen thief stole £14,000 in cash from the home of a Perth plumber on holiday with his family.

Darren Crossley also made off with two designer handbags after raiding the Fair City house.

The cash – which was stored in a safe – and the bags were never recovered.

Crossley was eventually snared after his DNA was found on a BB gun in the property.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how career criminal Crossley, from the Stirling area, gained entry to the home on Scouring Burn Crescent through an open window in the kitchen.

Snared by DNA

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “(The witness) runs a plumbing and heating business, which is conducted from his house.

“Cash is secured within a safe.

“The accused is unknown to the witnesses.

“The witnesses had left to go on holiday.

“A joiner attended to carry out work and would re-secure the property when they left.

“On September 4 2022, they returned home and entered the kitchen and noticed their son’s washbag was in the sink.

“A BB gun and two safes were also now in the sink.”

A number of items had been moved around the house.

£14,000 in cash was missing from a safe and the complainer’s wife was also missing two handbags worth £250 and £150, respectively.

Repeat offender

Police and scenes of crime officers attended and Crossley’s DNA was eventually traced on the BB gun.

Crossley, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pled guilty to breaking into the house – in the Charlotte Gate site on the edge of Perth near Broxden – on September 3 2022 and stealing a safe containing £14,000 and two handbags.

Solicitor Ken Dalling said there was little he could say on behalf of 49-year-old Crossley, who had served several custodial sentences for similar crimes.

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

