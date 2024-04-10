Crews spend 90 minutes tackling Arbroath house fire

Crews spent more than 90 minutes tackling a fire at a house in Arbroath on Wednesday morning.

Two appliances attended the incident on Keptie Street after the alarm was raised shortly before 1am.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was in the building at the time but no one is believed to have been hurt.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called to a dwelling fire at a property on Keptie Street in Arbroath at 12.50am on Wednesday.

“Two appliances were sent from Arbroath. We got the stop call at 2.25am.

“There were no reported injuries.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.