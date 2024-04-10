Police hunt ‘gaunt’ suspect after man, 20, attacked in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police hunt ‘gaunt’ suspect after man, 20, attacked in Dundee

It has not been confirmed if the assault was linked to a robbery around the same time.

By Chloe Burrell
Rosefield Street in Dundee.
Rosefield Street in Dundee.

Police are hunting for a “gaunt” suspect after a 20-year-old man was assaulted in Dundee.

The incident took place in Rosefield Street, just off Blackness Road, between 4.15pm and 4.45pm on Sunday.

The victim did not require hospital treatment.

It has not been confirmed whether the assault is linked to a report of a robbery on the same street around the same time.

Rosefield Street assault: Police issue description of ‘gaunt’ suspect

Detective Constable Steven Smith of CID said: “We are keen to trace a man, described as being 5ft 10in tall, aged around 30, and of slim build.

“He had a gaunt appearance with shaved grey/blond hair.

“He was wearing a dark tracksuit, with a drawstring bag across his body and black trainers.

“He was seen to head on foot in the direction of Kilberry Street.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or motorists who have dashcam footage to contact us as soon as possible, you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2502 of April 7.”

