Police hunt ‘gaunt’ suspect after man, 20, attacked in Dundee

Police are hunting for a “gaunt” suspect after a 20-year-old man was assaulted in Dundee.

The incident took place in Rosefield Street, just off Blackness Road, between 4.15pm and 4.45pm on Sunday.

The victim did not require hospital treatment.

It has not been confirmed whether the assault is linked to a report of a robbery on the same street around the same time.

Rosefield Street assault: Police issue description of ‘gaunt’ suspect

Detective Constable Steven Smith of CID said: “We are keen to trace a man, described as being 5ft 10in tall, aged around 30, and of slim build.

“He had a gaunt appearance with shaved grey/blond hair.

“He was wearing a dark tracksuit, with a drawstring bag across his body and black trainers.

“He was seen to head on foot in the direction of Kilberry Street.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or motorists who have dashcam footage to contact us as soon as possible, you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2502 of April 7.”