Fife man ‘violated’ after council worker ‘broke into his home’ to do gas inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife man ‘violated’ after council worker ‘broke into his home’ to do gas inspection

Ryan Smart claims the engineer drilled through his lock.

By Ellidh Aitken
Ryan Smart says a Fife Council worker 'broke into' his house after he missed a gas inspection. Image: DC Thomson
Ryan Smart says a Fife Council worker 'broke into' his house after he missed a gas inspection. Image: DC Thomson

A Fife dad has hit out after a council worker “broke into his house” to complete a gas inspection.

Ryan Smart, from Buckhaven, says he had missed two boiler inspections at his home while his son was in hospital unwell due to diabetes.

The 31-year-old was then given a “last chance” third inspection but was at work when a gas engineer called.

Ryan, who works for Fife Council in the social work sector, says he asked if the inspection could wait until he returned home, but was told this was not an option.

He claims the gas engineer then “broke into” his house by drilling through his lock.

Ryan told The Courier: “You get three chances for a gas inspection each year.

“We have been in and out of the hospital with our son so we missed the first two.

“I got a phone call on Thursday to say there was someone at the door to carry out the inspection and they were going to break in if nobody was there.

Buckhaven couple ‘violated’ after Fife Council worker ‘broke into’ home

“I said I could get someone to the house but it wouldn’t be for a couple of hours.

“But I was told the engineer had made the decision and was going ahead with it.

“I phoned the housing manager but there was nothing he could do and I called Councillors Davidson and Craik.

“They tried to reach out to say it was unreasonable but it was too late.

“By the time they got through the engineer had broken in.”

Ryan said he and his partner, who did not want to be named, feel “violated” after the incident.

“If we had the option, we wouldn’t be council tenants, we would have walked away.

“We feel violated that someone has broken into our house.

“They could have been in and looked at anything.”

‘It was an unnecessary situation and an unnecessary cost’

Ryan said the council fitted a replacement lock but the family were not given a key, with a second new lock then placed so they could access their home.

He added: “We were not given a new key to get in the house so we then had to see about getting a new lock.

“I had to phone an emergency repair line to get it sorted.

“The guy was amazing and we explained the circumstances.

“It was an unnecessary situation and it was an unnecessary cost to the council who had to fix the lock.

“The engineer just did what they wanted – that’s really worrying that people get the say to do what they want.

“It wasn’t that I didn’t let them in, it was that I was working.

“I would have let them in to do the check and it wouldn’t have cost them in the end.”

Ryan plans to submit a formal complaint to Fife Council.

Peter Nicol, Levenmouth’s housing manager, said: “The council has a legal responsibility to ensure that the gas boilers fitted in our properties are well maintained and safe to use.

“We only enforce access to a property where previous attempts to arrange a suitable time to carry out the gas service have been unsuccessful.

“Where we have to carry out a gas service in this way, we always leave the property secured with clear instructions on how to arrange for keys to be handed back to the tenant”.

More from Fife

St Andrews student Gina Feichtinger leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
St Andrews drink-drive student fined despite sheriff's fear 'mummy and daddy' will pay penalty
Allan Bryant was captured on CCTV in Styx nightclub, Glenrothes, on the night he disappeared.
Allan Bryant Jr: Timeline of Fifer's last hours before disappearance
Car on pave,emt after crash on Brodick Road, Kirkcaldy.
Woman taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy crash that left car damaged on pavement
Jeff Stelling.
Sky Sports stars Jeff Stelling and Paul Merson to star in Perth event
Bonnygate in Cupar
Man, 28, charged after alleged attack on teenage girl in Cupar
Police vehicles at Auchtermuchty Common were searching for missing person Allan Bryant Jr.
No trace of Allan Bryant after four-day forensic search of Fife beauty spot
Police and forensics officers at Auchtermuchty Common.
Big police presence at Fife beauty spot as officers contact Allan Bryant's family
Helena Linton is being pursued for a parking fine by UKPC despite having a valid ticket.
Recently-widowed Fife OAP 'hounded' for parking fine despite having valid £1 ticket
2
Nobile followed the girl from Kirkcaldy Bus Station.
Girl, 14, terrified when man followed and held knife against her in Kirkcaldy
Flooding at Haugh Park in Cupar was likely contaminated by sewage
Sewage discharged into Cupar river for seven hours before flooding park

Conversation