Sheriff ‘perplexed’ by decision to prosecute ‘exploited’ woman after £7.5k heroin find on A90 in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Sheriff ‘perplexed’ by decision to prosecute ‘exploited’ woman after £7.5k heroin find on A90 in Perthshire

Terri Valentine was told she was "only guilty in a technical sense" after £7,500 of heroin was found in the car she was driving.

By Jamie Buchan
Terri Valentine
Terri Valentine admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin on March 23 2021.

A sheriff said he was left “perplexed” by the crown office’s decision to prosecute a woman for drug dealing, after she told police she was being exploited by her ex-boyfriend.

Terri Valentine was arrested after cops recovered £7,500 of heroin from a Seat Ibiza on the A90 in Perthshire.

Officers targeted the vehicle after receiving a tip-off it was being used to transport class A drugs into Dundee.

As well as three packages of drugs found by sniffer dogs, analysis of Valentine’s mobile phone uncovered messages about the journey.

Valentine appeared at Perth Sheriff Court last month and admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin on March 23 2021.

Her two co-accused walked free after their pleas of not guilty were accepted by prosecutors.

‘Peripheral’ involvement

Returning to the dock for sentencing, Valentine was told her involvement did not warrant a custodial sentence.

Sheriff William Gilchrist asked: “When the plea was tendered, was the crown aware of the account the accused was going to give?”

When he was told it was, he added: “Then I am perplexed to why the crown proceeded the way it did.

“As I understand it, the drugs were found underneath the passenger seat.

A90 B953 Inchture turn-off
Valentine was pulled over on the A90 Dundee to Perth road, near the B953 Inchture turn-off.

“The accused’s involvement was peripheral and she is only guilty in a technical sense.”

He said Valentine told social workers the drugs were “entirely the responsibility” of her ex-partner.

The court previously heard how search dogs found three packages of brown substance from inside the car.

They were found to be two packs of heroin and a bag of paracetamol-caffeine mix.

Mobile phones, including Valentine’s, were also seized.

They contained messages sent to others regarding the estimated arrival time that evening.

Alternative to custody

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said: “Whether she knew she was picking up cocaine or cannabis or whatever, she is still guilty of taking a risk.”

He said: “Things are really significantly different for Ms Valentine since this time.

“The background to this has been quite significant and quite dramatic.

“She has been taken advantage of throughout her life.

“But she does understand what she has done wrong.”

Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Sheriff Court.

The sheriff told her: “You have pled guilty to a serious charge.

“But the account you provided to the crown before they accepted a plea involves a far less degree of culpability than that of your ex-partner.”

He said: “I will deal with this by way of an alternative to custody.”

Valentine was ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Alicia Harper Euromillions winner
Angus EuroMillions winner admits domestic assault
Scene of A9 crash on Hogmanay.
Dundee nursing assistant stole cash from stricken car crash victim, 85, in Ninewells
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Topless and bloodied
Glasgow High Court
Remorseless abuser began campaign of terror across Stirlingshire when he was just 13
Primark bus stops on Nethergate.
Thug attacked stranger in Dundee city centre before biting police officer
Graeme Thomson
Roughcaster drove work van to shops in Perthshire village after taking cocaine
Kevin Nicol
Woman feared being killed by Perthshire boyfriend as 'red mist' descended on drive home
Roy Tomlinson
Kirkcaldy housebreaker slammed for 'appalling' thefts from elderly victim
police incident Dunfermline
Pair accused of tying shop worker's hands and injuring him with drill in Dunfermline…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Smoke bomb and curfew