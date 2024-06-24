Former Perthshire activities centre instructor sexually assaulted sleeping house guest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Perthshire activities centre instructor sexually assaulted sleeping house guest

Aaron Watt's victim pretended to be asleep while he forced himself upon him following a Christmas night out in Perth.

By Jamie Buchan
A former instructor at a Perthshire outdoor activities centre has been jailed for sexually assaulting a sleeping house guest.

Food blogger and chef Aaron Watt – working at the Dalguise Activities Centre near Dunkeld at the time of his arrest – molested his victim at his home in Perth after a Christmas night out.

The city’s sheriff court heard how the man “lay motionless in fear” when he woke to find Watt lying over him, performing a sex act.

For a harrowing 15 minutes, he kept his eyes closed and pretended to be asleep.

Watt, 24, admitted sexually assaulting his victim while he was asleep and incapable of giving consent at his home in James Street.

Social workers had recommended to the court first-time offender Watt should be fined.

However, Sheriff Alison McKay described the assault as a “gross violation” and said any community sentence was inappropriate.

Invited home after party night

On December 16 2022, Watt – who also has an online food retail business under the name Jolly Baker – was on a Christmas night out with a large group of people including his victim, in his 20s.

The group had a meal before touring pubs and clubs in the city centre.

At about 3am, Watt invited the complainer back to his house, a short walk from the last pub.

They returned home to find one man asleep on a sofa, while Watt’s girlfriend was in the spare room.

“Mr Watt offered his own bedroom to the victim to sleep in, given he planned to join his girlfriend in the spare room,” the fiscal depute said.

The man got under the covers and fell asleep.

DNA match

Just after 5am, he was woken by the feeling of a hand inside his underwear.

“The victim lay motionless in fear. pretending to be asleep,” the prosecutor said.

“When he felt Mr Watt’s stubble he realised who it was.”

Watt performed sex acts on the man using his hand and mouth for about 15 minutes, all while his victim pretended to sleep.

The man opened his eyes to see Watt performing a solo sex act before leaving the room.

“The victim pulled his boxers and jeans up before rolling onto his side to face the wall,” the fiscal depute told the court.

“Mr Watt returned to the room five minutes later wearing a T-shirt and climbed into bed and fell asleep, snoring.

“At this point, the victim left the locus.”

He called his mother at 5.40am and became “hysterical” as he told her what had happened.

He also told a friend who drove him home from Perth and he called police

The court heard that DNA matching Watt’s saliva was found on the victim’s body.

Little memory of offending

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said her client had no previous convictions and nothing outstanding.

“Notwithstanding the commission of this offence, he continues to be in a relationship with his girlfriend.

“She has been supportive of him throughout.”

Ms Clark told the court: “He remembers very little of the events that night, although he knows that it no excuse.

“He is quite prepared to accept the other person’s recollections.”

Watt has not been out drinking since that night, the solicitor said.

“He is embarrassed and indeed horrified about what happened and about finding himself in court and subject to the registration requirements.”

Ms Clark suggested a community payback order as a direct alternative to prison.

Sheriff Alison McKay said she was “very surprised” Watt had been recommended for a financial penalty in a background report.

She told Watt: “You have pleaded guilty to a serious sexual offence which amounts to an abuse of trust.

“It was a gross violation of the victim.

“I have had sight of the victim impact statement today and it is very sad reading.”

The sheriff added: “Whilst there is a community-based disposal available as an alternative to custody, I am not in any way satisfied that that would be an appropriate sentence in this case.”

Watt was jailed for 15 months.

He will remain on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

