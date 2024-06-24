Perthshire paedophile shared sick child abuse fantasies and photos with undercover police

A Perthshire paedophile shared photos of schoolchildren as he attempted to meet-up with a man online to sexually abuse his 10-year-old daughter, not knowing he was speaking to undercover police.

Barry Grant sought out a like-minded creep on a social media group called “Sharing Family”.

The 47-year-old sent a group member called Matt a series of graphic fantasies, explaining the depraved things he wanted to do to his child.

He even offered up three schoolgirls and told his online acquaintance they should get together: “All the girls and us.”

Grant was unaware that Matt was an undercover cop posing as a dad.

Police swooped on Grant’s rural home near Luncarty, near Perth, and recovered the sick chats in a password-protected folder on his mobile.

Grant appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner between November 21 and 23 2022 by engaging in conversation on social media app Kik and expressing an interest in sexually abusing children.

The court heard how the mother of the girls in the photos he shared was left “extremely fearful and alarmed”, particularly because the images revealed which school they went to.

Grant moved to Perthshire after a conviction for downloading an indecent photo of a child while at a holiday park in St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire.

Arranged to meet-up

The court heard Grant was registered with Kik under the username “Exposed Scottish Wife (Male)”.

On November 21 2022, he joined the “Sharing Family” group, which was known to be related to child abuse.

He soon became involved in a series of private exchanges with Matt, not knowing he was a police officer.

Grant sent his new pal photos of three girls, the youngest being five.

He bragged he had sexually abused all three of them and said he had allowed other men to have sex with them.

Grant also stated he wanted to sexually abuse Matt’s 10-year-old daughter.

Eventually, he suggested meeting up in person, telling Matt: “We can all have fun on the big bed together. All the girls and us.”

Locked phone folder

Police raided his home near Luncarty at 7.30am on November 30 2022.

Officers were able to trace him through his IP address.

The door was answered by his wife, who said her husband was at work.

Grant was found nearby. He handed over a Samsung phone from his pocket and gave up his access PIN.

The mobile had a locked folder containing the Kik app which was linked to the “Exposed Scottish Wife” account.

Detectives were later able to find the mother of the three girls in the photos shared by Grant.

She was a woman who was known to Grant’s wife.

The mum told police she remembered posting the images on Facebook.

“She was shown the images used by Mr Grant and was extremely fearful and alarmed by his actions and any potential plans he may have made, including the disclosure of her children’s names and the school they attended,” the fiscal depute said.

‘Horrific’ messages

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client was a low risk of general offending.

He said Grant would be willing to engage with the Tay Project scheme for sex offenders.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Grant: “I have had sight of all the messages and communications which you were involved in.

“And I am sure that now, in the cold light of day, you will realise that is why I am treating this matter as a serious one.”

She said: “It is of some concern to me that you used a photograph of children who were nothing to do with you.

“And the nature of the fantasies you discussed and explored are also of concern.

“I need you to be absolutely clear that custody is at the forefront of my mind.”

The sheriff, who described the messages as “horrific,” ordered Grant to carry out 300 hours unpaid work.

As part of a series of conduct requirements, he must not associated with other sex offenders.

He must also engage with the Moving Forward, Making Changes rehabilitation scheme as part of a supervision order.

Grant will also stay on the sex offenders register for five years.

The sheriff told Grant: “You need to be clear that I am imposing this sentence as a direct alternative to custody.”

