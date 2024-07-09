Powerline worker’s career over after causing A90 crash that broke woman’s collarbone

An overhead powerline worker’s career is in tatters after he admitted causing a crash on the A90 that left a 63-year-old woman with a broken collarbone.

Grant Gibb entered the trunk road near the Angus-Aberdeenshire border from an unclassified road while a car in the left lane was indicating to enter it.

As he pulled across into the central reservation to turn northwards, he collided with an overtaking vehicle he hadn’t seen.

George Duncan, who was driving the vehicle Gibb struck near North Water Bridge was uninjured.

However, his his passenger Jean Duncan sustained “serious” injuries and both vehicles were damaged.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Gibb was fined and disqualified from driving, effectively bringing his career to an end.

Carriageway crash

Gibb, of The Neuk in Kingoodie, previously pled guilty by letter to causing serious injury by driving without due care or attention at 10.30am on March 11.

The 63-year-old had been attempting to cross the A90 from an unclassified road near the hamlet of Pert, between Stracathro and Marykirk.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson explained a vehicle in the left lane heading southbound had slowed and indicated to turn into the unclassified road Gibb was waiting to exit.

As the live line auditor pulled across to head into the central reservation to turn northwards, he collided with a vehicle in the overtaking lane.

Ms Hodgson said: “Mr Duncan has immediately tried to brake to avoid a collision, however was not able to stop in time.

“His vehicle came to a rest on the grass verge.

“There was debris scattered across both lanes of the carriageway.

“The complainer’s vehicle caught fire.

“The police have been contacted and emergency services attended.”

Bruising

Ms Hodgson continued: “Mrs Duncan was examined by medical staff and assessed as having a broken clavicle.

“She was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

Mrs Duncan was also found to have suffered bruising to her chest, ribs and abdominal area, while her husband was unharmed.

“At the time the accused was at the locus, he fully co-operated with police. He seemed extremely distressed and tried to be as helpful as possible.”

Local bus services were diverted via Edzell.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of one car alight on the central reservation of the northbound A90 at 10.39am.

“Three appliances attended the scene and the car was extinguished.”

The road reopened just after 2pm.

Banned

First offender Gibb was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for a year.

His solicitor said: “It was a momentary lapse in judgement and concentration from Mr Gibb.

“He doesn’t understand how he didn’t see the car, but he fully accepts he had pulled out.”

Gibb, he said, “simply didn’t see the car in lane two.”

The court heard Gibb had never been in trouble with the law before and had held a licence for 42 years.

“He is very much accepting what has gone on here,” the solicitor said.

“It is something which has caused great upheaval in his professional life and his personal life.

“It’s almost inevitable that he will lose his employment.

“It’s just really rather unfortunate for Mr Gibb that he finds himself here today.

“He’d like to express through myself to the complainer that he’s extremely remorseful.

“Terrifying”

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “A momentary lapse of judgement, but perhaps that’s understandable given the description.

“The consequences unfortunately were serious for the passenger of the other vehicle.

“No doubt the whole accident was terrifying for them.

“You’ve done nothing to try and minimise you’re responsibility.

“I can also see personally that this has had a distressing effect on you.”

