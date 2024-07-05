Drugs mule recruited by stranger in Dundee nightclub is jailed

A cross-border drugs mule who was paid £500 to ship almost £80,000 worth of cannabis to Dundee has been jailed.

Cash-strapped Lukasz Losinski said he was recruited as a courier by a man named ‘Damian’ in a Dundee nightclub.

Losinski was paid £500 in cash each time he made a trip to England to deliver drugs.

However, police had been monitoring his activities and arrested Losinski after raiding his home in Fintry.

The 35-year-old first offender is now locked up after he previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to being concerned in the supply of cannabis over a three-month period.

And prosecutors will launch action under Proceeds of Crime legislation to try and claw back any money he obtained from the drugs trade.

Working for ‘Damien’

“This was a coordinated effort to bring significant quantities of illegal drugs to Scotland,” Helen Nisbet, Procurator Fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife said after Losinski was sentenced.

“Lukas Losinski’s criminal wrongdoing was detected as a result of an extensive police operation, working with COPFS, to disrupt a network of drug supply.

“We are now taking steps to recover the monies he made from his criminal conduct.”

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said Losinski cooperated fully with the police and pointed out packages of the Class B drug in a holdall in his home on Findale Street.

Various vacuum-sealed bags containing cannabis were found in the property along with a set of scales in the bedroom.

Ms Ritchie said: “The accused said he had met a male by the name of Damian in a nightclub in Dundee in October 2022 and was offered a job as a courier whereby he would be paid £500 in cash each time he was asked to drive to a location in England and collect unknown items and convey them back to Dundee.

“He agreed to collect items and made five similar trips since October 2022.

“Each trip was arranged via text and was provided with an address and location to attend along with a time that he must be there.

“An individual would place cardboard boxes in his vehicle. He was advised to take the boxes to Dundee and store them in his address until Damian contacted him again and arranged collection.”

Accused was struggling financially

Losinski, a press operator, would make trips to the Preston and Blackburn areas of Lancashire but claimed he didn’t know what he was collecting until detecting the smell of cannabis from a package on one particular trip.

He was told to buy a holdall to store the drugs in order to mask the scent of the drugs.

The total weight of the cannabis discovered was 973.6 which had a maximum potential street value of £78,110.

Losinski, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between October 1 2022 and January 19 2023 on Findale Street and elsewhere.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said Losinski and his family were struggling financially at the time of the offence.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith sentenced Losinski to 18 months in prison.

