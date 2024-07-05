Drugs mule recruited by stranger in Dundee nightclub is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drugs mule recruited by stranger in Dundee nightclub is jailed

Prosecutors will launch action under Proceeds of Crime legislation to try and claw back any money Lukasz Losinski obtained from the drugs trade.

By Ciaran Shanks
Lukasz Losinski
Lukasz Losinski. Image: Facebook

A cross-border drugs mule who was paid £500 to ship almost £80,000 worth of cannabis to Dundee has been jailed.

Cash-strapped Lukasz Losinski said he was recruited as a courier by a man named ‘Damian’ in a Dundee nightclub.

Losinski was paid £500 in cash each time he made a trip to England to deliver drugs.

However, police had been monitoring his activities and arrested Losinski after raiding his home in Fintry.

The 35-year-old first offender is now locked up after he previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to being concerned in the supply of cannabis over a three-month period.

And prosecutors will launch action under Proceeds of Crime legislation to try and claw back any money he obtained from the drugs trade.

Working for ‘Damien’

“This was a coordinated effort to bring significant quantities of illegal drugs to Scotland,” Helen Nisbet, Procurator Fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife said after Losinski was sentenced.

“Lukas Losinski’s criminal wrongdoing was detected as a result of an extensive police operation, working with COPFS, to disrupt a network of drug supply.

“We are now taking steps to recover the monies he made from his criminal conduct.”

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said Losinski cooperated fully with the police and pointed out packages of the Class B drug in a holdall in his home on Findale Street.

Dundee Sheriff Court.

Various vacuum-sealed bags containing cannabis were found in the property along with a set of scales in the bedroom.

Ms Ritchie said: “The accused said he had met a male by the name of Damian in a nightclub in Dundee in October 2022 and was offered a job as a courier whereby he would be paid £500 in cash each time he was asked to drive to a location in England and collect unknown items and convey them back to Dundee.

“He agreed to collect items and made five similar trips since October 2022.

“Each trip was arranged via text and was provided with an address and location to attend along with a time that he must be there.

“An individual would place cardboard boxes in his vehicle. He was advised to take the boxes to Dundee and store them in his address until Damian contacted him again and arranged collection.”

Accused was struggling financially

Losinski, a press operator, would make trips to the Preston and Blackburn areas of Lancashire but claimed he didn’t know what he was collecting until detecting the smell of cannabis from a package on one particular trip.

He was told to buy a holdall to store the drugs in order to mask the scent of the drugs.

The total weight of the cannabis discovered was 973.6 which had a maximum potential street value of £78,110.

Losinski, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between October 1 2022 and January 19 2023 on Findale Street and elsewhere.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said Losinski and his family were struggling financially at the time of the offence.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith sentenced Losinski to 18 months in prison.

