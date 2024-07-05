Dundee pub ‘hit by three break-ins this week’ as landlord hits out at gang of boys

The landlord at a Dundee pub has hit out at a gang of boys after being hit with three break-ins in one week.

The Nine Maidens on Laird Street was targeted in the early hours of Friday.

Bosses at the pub say it was the third break-in this week.

The pub is now offering a £500 reward for information that helps catch the culprits – said to be a group of boys aged 12 to 15.

‘A lot of damage done’ to Nine Maidens pub during three break-ins

A post on the Nine Maidens Facebook page said: “Unfortunately, this morning, we were alerted to a break-in at The Nine Maidens.

“This is the third time this week that we have been broken into by the same group of youths – between 1am and 3am on three occasions.

“Unfortunately, each time, a lot of damage was done, and this needed to be repaired.

“There is a group of young boys (12 to 15) responsible for this.

“We have reported this to the police and we have very clear CCTV images of them.

“They also left fingerprints on doors, locks, and items on the roof. Our CCTV audio is very clear.”

Appealing for the boys’ parents to come forward, the post added it “must be very obvious that your son was not in the house” at the time of the break-ins.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.