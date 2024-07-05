Dundee pub ‘hit by three break-ins this week’ as landlord hits out at gang of boys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee pub ‘hit by three break-ins this week’ as landlord hits out at gang of boys

"A lot of damage" has been done to the Nine Maidens.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Nine Maidens pub broken into three times in one week
The Nine Maidens. Image: James Simpson DC Thomson

The landlord at a Dundee pub has hit out at a gang of boys after being hit with three break-ins in one week.

The Nine Maidens on Laird Street was targeted in the early hours of Friday.

Bosses at the pub say it was the third break-in this week.

The pub is now offering a £500 reward for information that helps catch the culprits – said to be a group of boys aged 12 to 15.

‘A lot of damage done’ to Nine Maidens pub during three break-ins

A post on the Nine Maidens Facebook page said: “Unfortunately, this morning, we were alerted to a break-in at The Nine Maidens.

“This is the third time this week that we have been broken into by the same group of youths – between 1am and 3am on three occasions.

“Unfortunately, each time, a lot of damage was done, and this needed to be repaired.

Nine Maidens break in
Damage caused during the latest break-in. Image: The Nine Maidens/Facebook

“There is a group of young boys (12 to 15) responsible for this.

“We have reported this to the police and we have very clear CCTV images of them.

“They also left fingerprints on doors, locks, and items on the roof. Our CCTV audio is very clear.”

Appealing for the boys’ parents to come forward, the post added it “must be very obvious that your son was not in the house” at the time of the break-ins.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

