Green light for WeBuyAnyCar Arbroath branch

Planners have delivered a thumbs up for the first WeBuyAnyCar site in Angus.

The online vehicle outfit has been granted permission to locate a pod in the car park of Morrison’s supermarket in Arbroath.

Last month the company lodged an application for the Hume Street site.

The bid has now been approved under delegated powers by planning officials.

WeBuyAnyCar.com purchase vehicles from the public.

Sellers then take their car to a collection point, with the nearest branches for Angus owners currently being Dundee and Perth.

The new Arbroath unit will be in part of the car park furthest from the supermarket entrance, near Guthrie Port.

There will be a maximum of 10 cars on the site at one time, but four to six on a normal day.

And the pod will almost always be single-manned.

It will be an ‘off-grid’ unit, using electricity generated by roof-mounted solar panels.

Heating will be from hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Planners said the application was acceptable under local policies.

“The site will not be used for the display of vehicles for sale and it is not uncommon for small areas within large supermarket car parks to be used for alternative small scale business purposes e.g. car washing facilities,” they added.

“The car park is not close to any residential properties and the design is utilitarian but of small size.

“It is unlikely to generate any noise above what is already generated by the use of the site.”