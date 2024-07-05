Green light for WeBuyAnyCar Arbroath branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Green light for WeBuyAnyCar Arbroath branch

Planners have approved the online vehicle firm's first Angus branch in an Arbroath supermarket car park.

By Graham Brown
A WeBuyAnyCar pod like the one planned for Arbroath. Image: Supplied
A WeBuyAnyCar pod like the one planned for Arbroath. Image: Supplied

Planners have delivered a thumbs up for the first WeBuyAnyCar site in Angus.

The online vehicle outfit has been granted permission to locate a pod in the car park of Morrison’s supermarket in Arbroath.

Last month the company lodged an application for the Hume Street site.

The bid has now been approved under delegated powers by planning officials.

WeBuyAnyCar.com purchase vehicles from the public.

Sellers then take their car to a collection point, with the nearest branches for Angus owners currently being Dundee and Perth.

The new Arbroath unit will be in part of the car park furthest from the supermarket entrance, near Guthrie Port.

WeBuyAnyCar Arbroath branch.
WeBuyAnyCar’s planned site at Morrison’s supermarket in Arbroath. Image: Google

There will be a maximum of 10 cars on the site at one time, but four to six on a normal day.

And the pod will almost always be single-manned.

It will be an ‘off-grid’ unit, using electricity generated by roof-mounted solar panels.

Heating will be from hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Planners said the application was acceptable under local policies.

“The site will not be used for the display of vehicles for sale and it is not uncommon for small areas within large supermarket car parks to be used for alternative small scale business purposes e.g. car washing facilities,” they added.

“The car park is not close to any residential properties and the design is utilitarian but of small size.

“It is unlikely to generate any noise above what is already generated by the use of the site.”

Conversation