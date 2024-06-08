WeBuyAnyCar launches plan to come to Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

WeBuyAnyCar launches plan to come to Angus

The online vehicle firm has submitted an application for a new branch in Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
WeBuyAnyCar.com hopes to set up in Arbroath. Image: Google
WeBuyAnyCar.com hopes to set up in Arbroath. Image: Google

Online vehicle firm WeBuyAnyCar has made a bid for its first branch in Angus.

The company has lodged a planning application to set up in Arbroath.

It wants to site a single-storey pod in the car park of Morrison’s supermarket in Hume Street.

WeBuyAnyCar.com purchases vehicles from the public.

Online sellers then take them to branches such as the one planned for Arbroath for inspection and handover.

The nearest branches to Angus are currently Dundee and Perth.

The new unit would be in an area of the car park furthest from the supermarket entrance, near Guthrie Port.

No cars are sold from the site. Vehicles are collected and taken for auction.

The firm say there will be a maximum of 10 cars on the site at one time, but four to six on a normal day.

WeBuyAnyCar
A WeBuyAnyCar pod of the type which would be sited in Arbroath. Image: Supplied

The application adds: “Sold vehicles remain in a parking space until collection.

“Cars stay on site for a maximum of 72 hours, but this is normally a lot shorter period.

“The pod will almost always be manned by a single person.”

They plan to use an ‘off-grid’ unit, which generates electricity from solar panels on the roof.

And HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) is used for heating.

Angus planners will consider the application in due course.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Grace Miller with dad Garry and mum Claire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Monifieth girl, 11, suffers 'electric shock attacks' on face due to rare condition
Campaigners waged a determined fight against the Duntrune crematorium plan. Image: Paul Reid
Duntrune crematorium decision delayed for site visit by new appeal committee
Glamis Primary pals Poppy Low (left) and Ellie Breckenridge enjoy the Glamis games. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Junior Strathmore Highland Games is a taster of what's to come at…
Arbroath library in Hill Terrace. Image: DC Thomson
Is Arbroath the 'favourite money pit' of Angus? £290k Angus Archives flit ignites spending…
8
Standard bearers William H Horrell and John Reilly during the Carnoustie D-Day commemoration. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Carnoustie leads Angus commemoration of D-Day 80th anniversary
More pothole repairs may be carried out with the extra Holyrood cash. Image: Shutterstock
£500k extra Scottish Government money for Angus roads hailed by SNP figure after Holyrood…
3
There are fears a tourist tax could threaten the survival of some Angus B&Bs. Image: Shutterstock
Angus visitors SHOULD pay a tourist tax since they get to park for free,…
8
Lownie solar farm opponents gathered in April in a protest against the plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
30MW Angus solar farm faces council knockback over 'significant harm' on local area
3
Angus House council HQ. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Could Angus Council axe £127k-a-year depute chief executive post to save cash?
15
Inch pavilion and bowling green's future remains undecided. Image: Angus Council
Montrose bowling pavilion saga rolls on after councillors fail to agree Inch sale to…

Conversation