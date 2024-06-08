WeBuyAnyCar launches plan to come to Angus

Online vehicle firm WeBuyAnyCar has made a bid for its first branch in Angus.

The company has lodged a planning application to set up in Arbroath.

It wants to site a single-storey pod in the car park of Morrison’s supermarket in Hume Street.

WeBuyAnyCar.com purchases vehicles from the public.

Online sellers then take them to branches such as the one planned for Arbroath for inspection and handover.

The nearest branches to Angus are currently Dundee and Perth.

The new unit would be in an area of the car park furthest from the supermarket entrance, near Guthrie Port.

No cars are sold from the site. Vehicles are collected and taken for auction.

The firm say there will be a maximum of 10 cars on the site at one time, but four to six on a normal day.

The application adds: “Sold vehicles remain in a parking space until collection.

“Cars stay on site for a maximum of 72 hours, but this is normally a lot shorter period.

“The pod will almost always be manned by a single person.”

They plan to use an ‘off-grid’ unit, which generates electricity from solar panels on the roof.

And HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) is used for heating.

Angus planners will consider the application in due course.