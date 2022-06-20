Webuyanycar: Online car sales firm opens new Dundee branch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An online car sales company has opened a new branch in the car park of a Dundee supermarket.

Online car sales site webuyanycar, has opened a new ‘pod’ branch in the car park of Dundee Milton’s Asda supermarket.

It aims to provide better access for customers to meet increasing demand from motorists looking for a fast and simple way to sell their car.

The new branch is fully self-sustainable, running off solar power, and will have an entirely paperless sales process.

The car sales firm’s head of technical services Richard Evans said: “Our latest opening in Dundee is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas.

“We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.”

500 branches across the UK

Webuyanycar runs more than 500 local branches nationwide.

Its experts finalise purchases from car owners who have secured a free valuation for their vehicle online.

Headquartered in Manchester, the automotive firm employs more than 800 members of staff across the UK.

Mr Evans added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging.

“Our new Dundee branch will be open five days a week. It will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”