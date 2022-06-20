Webuyanycar: Online car sales firm opens new Dundee branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Webuyanycar: Online car sales firm opens new Dundee branch

By Gavin Harper
June 20 2022, 2.32pm Updated: June 21 2022, 9.05am
Webuyanycar has opened a new 'pod' branch in Dundee.

An online car sales company has opened a new branch in the car park of a Dundee supermarket.

Online car sales site webuyanycar, has opened a new ‘pod’ branch in the car park of Dundee Milton’s Asda supermarket.

It aims to provide better access for customers to meet increasing demand from motorists looking for a fast and simple way to sell their car.

The new branch is fully self-sustainable, running off solar power, and will have an entirely paperless sales process.

The Webuyanycar ‘pod’ branch has opened in the car park of the Asda Milton store in Dundee.

The car sales firm’s head of technical services Richard Evans said: “Our latest opening in Dundee is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas.

“We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.”

500 branches across the UK

Webuyanycar runs more than 500 local branches nationwide.

Its experts finalise purchases from car owners who have secured a free valuation for their vehicle online.

Headquartered in Manchester, the automotive firm employs more than 800 members of staff across the UK.

Mr Evans added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging.

“Our new Dundee branch will be open five days a week. It will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”

