Perthshire knife thug knocked neighbour unconscious with one punch

A one-punch thug knocked his neighbour unconscious during a flare-up outside his Coupar Angus flat.

Kieran Fletcher’s girlfriend was “sprayed with blood” when he lashed out at resident Neil Hutton.

Fletcher disappeared into his flat but later emerged holding a knife, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

The 30-year-old, jailed in February for a separate knife-related incident, appeared via video link and admitted the assault at Murray’s Court on December 17, last year.

He further admitted having a knife in a public place.

Night-in took sinister turn

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid told the court: “Mr Hutton and another witness were neighbours of the accused.

“At around 8.00pm, they were at their flat with the accused’s on-off girlfriend.

“They were drinking and chatting.

“Just before 9pm, the accused came to the door and he began to argue with Mr Hutton.”

The argument spilled out into the common close, below Mr Hutton’s flat.

“Whilst there, the accused punched Mr Hutton in the face,” said the fiscal depute.

“He was knocked unconscious momentarily.

“He suffered a bloody nose and cut to his mouth.

“The accused’s partner was sprayed with blood when the accused punched Mr Hutton.

“The accused was told to return to his flat, which he did.”

Emergency services call to the scene

Mr McDermid said: “He closed the door as he went inside, while his partner got a towel to clean up the blood coming from Mr Hutton’s mouth and nose.”

An ambulance was called and police arrived a short time later.

“The accused came out of his flat into the common close, holding a small knife.

“He accidently dropped the knife and his girlfriend kicked it away.

“She again shouted at him to go back inside his flat, which he did.”

The prosecutor told the court: “Police found Mr Hutton in the common close, with his face covered in blood and blood on the floor.

“The knife was seized.”

Paramedics examined Mr Hutton but found he did not need further treatment.

When cautioned by police, Fletcher replied: “I hit him, but I didn’t burst his lip.”

Solicitor Mike Tavendale made no application for bail on behalf of his client.

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentence for background reports until July 14.

Jailed for attack on ‘paedophile’ suspect

In February, Fletcher was jailed for targeting a man who he suspected of being a paedophile.

Fletcher waiting in the shadows for his victim and then attacked his car with a knife as he tried to drive off.

Last year, Fletcher was placed on curfew as part of an 18-month supervision order after pleading guilty to the offence.

But he returned to court in February and admitted breaching a Restriction of Liberty Order preventing him from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am.

Sheriff Duthie revoked the order and jailed Fletcher for four months.