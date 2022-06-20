Perthshire knife thug knocked neighbour unconscious with one punch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Perthshire knife thug knocked neighbour unconscious with one punch

By Jamie Buchan
June 20 2022, 2.41pm Updated: June 20 2022, 4.28pm
Kieran Fletcher during an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court
Kieran Fletcher during an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court

A one-punch thug knocked his neighbour unconscious during a flare-up outside his Coupar Angus flat.

Kieran Fletcher’s girlfriend was “sprayed with blood” when he lashed out at resident Neil Hutton.

Fletcher disappeared into his flat but later emerged holding a knife, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

The 30-year-old, jailed in February for a separate knife-related incident, appeared via video link and admitted the assault at Murray’s Court on December 17, last year.

He further admitted having a knife in a public place.

Night-in took sinister turn

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid told the court: “Mr Hutton and another witness were neighbours of the accused.

“At around 8.00pm, they were at their flat with the accused’s on-off girlfriend.

“They were drinking and chatting.

The assault took place in Murray’s Court, Hay Street, Coupar Angus, just before Christmas.

“Just before 9pm, the accused came to the door and he began to argue with Mr Hutton.”

The argument spilled out into the common close, below Mr Hutton’s flat.

“Whilst there, the accused punched Mr Hutton in the face,” said the fiscal depute.

“He was knocked unconscious momentarily.

“He suffered a bloody nose and cut to his mouth.

“The accused’s partner was sprayed with blood when the accused punched Mr Hutton.

“The accused was told to return to his flat, which he did.”

Emergency services call to the scene

Mr McDermid said: “He closed the door as he went inside, while his partner got a towel to clean up the blood coming from Mr Hutton’s mouth and nose.”

An ambulance was called and police arrived a short time later.

“The accused came out of his flat into the common close, holding a small knife.

Kieran Fletcher punched his neighbour unconscious in Coupar Angus.

“He accidently dropped the knife and his girlfriend kicked it away.

“She again shouted at him to go back inside his flat, which he did.”

The prosecutor told the court: “Police found Mr Hutton in the common close, with his face covered in blood and blood on the floor.

“The knife was seized.”

Paramedics examined Mr Hutton but found he did not need further treatment.

When cautioned by police, Fletcher replied: “I hit him, but I didn’t burst his lip.”

Solicitor Mike Tavendale made no application for bail on behalf of his client.

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentence for background reports until July 14.

Jailed for attack on ‘paedophile’ suspect

In February, Fletcher was jailed for targeting a man who he suspected of being a paedophile.

Fletcher waiting in the shadows for his victim and then attacked his car with a knife as he tried to drive off.

Last year, Fletcher was placed on curfew as part of an 18-month supervision order after pleading guilty to the offence.

But he returned to court in February and admitted breaching a Restriction of Liberty Order preventing him from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am.

Sheriff Duthie revoked the order and jailed Fletcher for four months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier