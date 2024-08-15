Prolific teenage car thief locked up for further Dundee heists

A rampant teenage car thief from Dundee who made off with £1,000 in cash has been hit with another spell behind bars.

Jayden Robertson was previously sentenced to detention for crime waves across Tayside.

The teenager was part of a gang that targeted vehicles at various locations across the region.

A Mitsibushi Shogun was found ditched in Finlathen Park during those incidents, with Robertson and fellow crooks also breaking into a Longforgan garage and stealing bicycles worth more than £22,000.

The teenager has now been locked up yet again for crimes that occurred shortly after he was previously released from HMYOI Polmont.

Multiple thefts

Robertson, of Findhorn Street, pled guilty to stealing a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up while acting with others at Mains of Carmyllie Farm, near Arbroath, on July 12 this year.

He also stole a quadbike on the same date from North March, Duntrune.

Robertson was subject to three bail orders from Dundee Sheriff Court and one from Perth Sheriff Court at the time.

The 19-year-old also admitted stealing a Renault Clio from an address on Balmerino Place on February 4 or 5 2022.

On February 14 that year, a Renault Megane was stolen by Robertson from an address on Elizabeth Street.

He forced open a Peugeot Premier on Balgayview Gardens between February 14-15 2022 in order to steal a box containing £1,000 and a wallet.

On Castleview Park, Robertson stole a Renault Clio Iconic TCE on March 12 2022.

Detention

Solicitor David Duncan said: “It’s a pattern of behaviour not uncommon in people his age.

“I don’t seek to suggest that Mr Robertson is not responsible for his actions.

“He is, but he has shown over a period of time that he is easily led and he has certainly lacked direction.

“He does come from a good, supportive background and lives with his mother who is a social worker and does try to support him but he has taken things too far.”

A visibly unimpressed Sheriff Gregor Murray told Robertson, appearing via video link from Polmont: “What I have before me is a significant, premeditated, ongoing scheme over a number of years designed to steal motor vehicles.

“There is a total of seven charges over a three-year period, during which you have committed multiple other offences, breached court orders and served custodial sentences.

“It’s of particular concern to me whilst the vehicles were recovered, there were significant sums which were not.

“While I note your background and I must take account of your youth, you must consider yourself extraordinarily fortunate that these cases have not been brought before you at solemn level.”

Robertson was sentenced to 13 months detention, backdated to July 29 when he was first remanded.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.