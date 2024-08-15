Prolific teenage car thief locked up for further Dundee heists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prolific teenage car thief locked up for further Dundee heists

Jayden Robertson, 19, has spent years stealing vehicles across Tayside.

By Ciaran Shanks
Renault car badge
Robertson's latest car crimes included stealing three Renaults in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

A rampant teenage car thief from Dundee who made off with £1,000 in cash has been hit with another spell behind bars.

Jayden Robertson was previously sentenced to detention for crime waves across Tayside.

The teenager was part of a gang that targeted vehicles at various locations across the region.

A Mitsibushi Shogun was found ditched in Finlathen Park during those incidents, with Robertson and fellow crooks also breaking into a Longforgan garage and stealing bicycles worth more than £22,000.

The teenager has now been locked up yet again for crimes that occurred shortly after he was previously released from HMYOI Polmont.

Multiple thefts

Robertson, of Findhorn Street, pled guilty to stealing a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up while acting with others at Mains of Carmyllie Farm, near Arbroath, on July 12 this year.

He also stole a quadbike on the same date from North March, Duntrune.

Robertson was subject to three bail orders from Dundee Sheriff Court and one from Perth Sheriff Court at the time.

The 19-year-old also admitted stealing a Renault Clio from an address on Balmerino Place on February 4 or 5 2022.

On February 14 that year, a Renault Megane was stolen by Robertson from an address on Elizabeth Street.

He forced open a Peugeot Premier on Balgayview Gardens between February 14-15 2022 in order to steal a box containing £1,000 and a wallet.

On Castleview Park, Robertson stole a Renault Clio Iconic TCE on March 12 2022.

Detention

Solicitor David Duncan said: “It’s a pattern of behaviour not uncommon in people his age.

“I don’t seek to suggest that Mr Robertson is not responsible for his actions.

“He is, but he has shown over a period of time that he is easily led and he has certainly lacked direction.

“He does come from a good, supportive background and lives with his mother who is a social worker and does try to support him but he has taken things too far.”

A visibly unimpressed Sheriff Gregor Murray told Robertson, appearing via video link from Polmont: “What I have before me is a significant, premeditated, ongoing scheme over a number of years designed to steal motor vehicles.

“There is a total of seven charges over a three-year period, during which you have committed multiple other offences, breached court orders and served custodial sentences.

“It’s of particular concern to me whilst the vehicles were recovered, there were significant sums which were not.

“While I note your background and I must take account of your youth, you must consider yourself extraordinarily fortunate that these cases have not been brought before you at solemn level.”

Robertson was sentenced to 13 months detention, backdated to July 29 when he was first remanded.

