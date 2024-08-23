Teen threatened to ‘slice and dice’ passengers on Fife bus journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen threatened to ‘slice and dice’ passengers on Fife bus journey

Dylan Barclay's appalling behaviour led him to the an appearance at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

By Jamie McKenzie
Stagecoach bus
Barclay's behaviour on the bus saw him locked up. Image: DC Thomson.

A teenager threatened to “slice and dice, stab and bottle” fellow bus passengers during a journey through Fife.

Dylan Barclay assaulted one man while on board the X59 Edinburgh to St Andrews bus near Bankhead Roundabout, Glenrothes, on September 22 last year.

Barclay, 19, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to custody to plead guilty to assault and making violent threats, a racially-aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and assaulting a police officer.

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay said Barclay got on the bus in Edinburgh with a female and they were both intoxicated, shouting and playing music while sitting at the back.

A passenger who got on at Halbeath asked them to be quiet.

The fiscal said: “He threatened to slice and dice, stab and bottle the male.

“He kept repeating the threats and started to walk down the bus.”

Police abuse

Mr Hay said Barclay continued the threats to slice and stab another man sitting in the middle of the bus, prompting him to say he should calm down.

The fiscal said Barclay spat in the man’s face three times before punching him to the left cheek.

He continued his verbal abuse and tried to kick and hit the witness.

The bus driver stopped the vehicle and told both Barclay and the female to get off.

The man who had been assaulted followed them as Barclay continued making threats.

Barclay then kicked the doors, punched windows and spat at the bus.

Five passengers separately phoned police to report the incident at around 7.20pm, the court heard.

About ten minutes later, police arrived and traced Barclay on a grass verge just off Bankhead Roundabout on the A92.

He was handcuffed and taken into the police van and spat at one female constable’s face.

At Kirkcaldy police station he called a police officer a “jakey b*****d” and told him to “go back to your own country” while slanting his eyes with his fingers, the fiscal said.

Sentencing

Defence lawyer Dewar Spence said Barclay, presently detained in Polmont Young Offenders, was “exceedingly drunk” on the day and has no recollection of events.

The solicitor highlighted his client is currently serving a 22-month sentence with an earliest release of March next year.

Sheriff Robert More sentenced Barclay to 14 months in detention.

