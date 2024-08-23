Teen threatened to ‘slice and dice’ passengers on Fife bus journey

A teenager threatened to “slice and dice, stab and bottle” fellow bus passengers during a journey through Fife.

Dylan Barclay assaulted one man while on board the X59 Edinburgh to St Andrews bus near Bankhead Roundabout, Glenrothes, on September 22 last year.

Barclay, 19, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to custody to plead guilty to assault and making violent threats, a racially-aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and assaulting a police officer.

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay said Barclay got on the bus in Edinburgh with a female and they were both intoxicated, shouting and playing music while sitting at the back.

A passenger who got on at Halbeath asked them to be quiet.

The fiscal said: “He threatened to slice and dice, stab and bottle the male.

“He kept repeating the threats and started to walk down the bus.”

Police abuse

Mr Hay said Barclay continued the threats to slice and stab another man sitting in the middle of the bus, prompting him to say he should calm down.

The fiscal said Barclay spat in the man’s face three times before punching him to the left cheek.

He continued his verbal abuse and tried to kick and hit the witness.

The bus driver stopped the vehicle and told both Barclay and the female to get off.

The man who had been assaulted followed them as Barclay continued making threats.

Barclay then kicked the doors, punched windows and spat at the bus.

Five passengers separately phoned police to report the incident at around 7.20pm, the court heard.

About ten minutes later, police arrived and traced Barclay on a grass verge just off Bankhead Roundabout on the A92.

He was handcuffed and taken into the police van and spat at one female constable’s face.

At Kirkcaldy police station he called a police officer a “jakey b*****d” and told him to “go back to your own country” while slanting his eyes with his fingers, the fiscal said.

Sentencing

Defence lawyer Dewar Spence said Barclay, presently detained in Polmont Young Offenders, was “exceedingly drunk” on the day and has no recollection of events.

The solicitor highlighted his client is currently serving a 22-month sentence with an earliest release of March next year.

Sheriff Robert More sentenced Barclay to 14 months in detention.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.