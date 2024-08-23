Dundee league-winner and ex-Dunfermline goalscorer line up possible Chelsea clash after big European win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee league-winner and ex-Dunfermline goalscorer line up possible Chelsea clash after big European win

Welsh champions The New Saints are on the verge of making history.

By George Cran
The New Saints celebrate in Lithuania. Image: Sgorio
The New Saints celebrate in Lithuania. Image: Sgorio

A former Dundee league winner and an ex-Dunfermline goalscorer are on the verge of the UEFA Conference League group stages.

Sixteen times national champions The New Saints are close to making history as the first Welsh club to ever qualify for European group stage football.

Last season’s beaten SPFL Trust Trophy finalists won their first leg away in Lithuania, romping to a 3-0 win over Panevezys.

Paul McMullan and Jordan Marshall celebrate with the Championship trophy - both though have left Dundee
Paul McMullan and Jordan Marshall (right) celebrate with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.

Ex-Dee in Europe

A key man for the Welsh outfit is former Dundee full-back Jordan Marshall. He signed for TNS after leaving Dens Park following their Championship triumph in 2023.

Marshall played 80 minutes as TNS pulled off their big win and has now featured in qualifying matches in the Champions League and Europa League as well.

That’s after TNS won their first UCL qualifying tie against Montenegrin outfit Decic Tuzi before being well-beaten by Hungarians Ferencvaros. They then dropped to the Europa League but were edged out 1-0 over two legs by Petrocub of Moldova.

Now they are on the verge of history.

Declan McManus (left) takes on Linfield in the Champions League in 2022. Image: PA

Marshall isn’t the only New Saint with a Scottish link – Danny Redmond spent four seasons in the Premiership with Hamilton Accies.

And striker Declan McManus is well known to Championship and League One clubs having spent two spells at Dunfermline among others.

McManus joined from the Pars in 2021 for £60,000 and has scored 85 goals in 110 games for the Welsh outfit.

He missed the trip to Lithuania with injury after taking part in each of their previous European clashes.

The return leg in Oswestry takes place next Thursday to set up the possibility of facing the likes of Chelsea, Fiorentina and Lens in the group phase.

They could also meet Hearts or Kilmarnock.

