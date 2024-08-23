Dundee league-winner and ex-Dunfermline goalscorer line up possible Chelsea clash after big European win

A former Dundee league winner and an ex-Dunfermline goalscorer are on the verge of the UEFA Conference League group stages.

Sixteen times national champions The New Saints are close to making history as the first Welsh club to ever qualify for European group stage football.

Last season’s beaten SPFL Trust Trophy finalists won their first leg away in Lithuania, romping to a 3-0 win over Panevezys.

Ex-Dee in Europe

A key man for the Welsh outfit is former Dundee full-back Jordan Marshall. He signed for TNS after leaving Dens Park following their Championship triumph in 2023.

Marshall played 80 minutes as TNS pulled off their big win and has now featured in qualifying matches in the Champions League and Europa League as well.

That’s after TNS won their first UCL qualifying tie against Montenegrin outfit Decic Tuzi before being well-beaten by Hungarians Ferencvaros. They then dropped to the Europa League but were edged out 1-0 over two legs by Petrocub of Moldova.

Now they are on the verge of history.

Marshall isn’t the only New Saint with a Scottish link – Danny Redmond spent four seasons in the Premiership with Hamilton Accies.

And striker Declan McManus is well known to Championship and League One clubs having spent two spells at Dunfermline among others.

McManus joined from the Pars in 2021 for £60,000 and has scored 85 goals in 110 games for the Welsh outfit.

He missed the trip to Lithuania with injury after taking part in each of their previous European clashes.

The return leg in Oswestry takes place next Thursday to set up the possibility of facing the likes of Chelsea, Fiorentina and Lens in the group phase.

They could also meet Hearts or Kilmarnock.