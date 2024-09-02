Jail for ‘digital forensics’ paedophile caught using VPN to access dark web in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jail for ‘digital forensics’ paedophile caught using VPN to access dark web in Fife

David Gordon, from Leuchars, was caught with 146 indecent images of children as young as babies.

By Jamie McKenzie
David Gordon
David Gordon was jailed.

A Fife paedophile who used anonymity software to access child sexual abuse material on the dark web has been jailed for more than 16 months.

David Gordon, from Leuchars, was caught with 146 indecent images of children as young as babies.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that 13 files were category A type, the most obscene level.

When interviewed by police, he said he did “freelance digital forensics” for a living.

The 57-year-old returned to the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to charges of taking or making and possessing indecent images of children between September 24 2020 and August 13 2022.

Anonymous communications

Sheriff Susan Duff told Gordon: “Your computer was set up with a virtual private network (VPN) to allow you to use the internet anonymously.

“Your computer was set up to access the dark web using a browser capable of accessing the Tor network, used for anonymous communication and viewing child exploitation and abuse material.

“It took place over an almost two-year period.”

David Gordon
David Gordon.

The sheriff noted he had an analogous previous conviction.

“You have previously breached a court order in respect of that conviction,” she said.

“The author of a criminal justice social work report does not consider your risk could be managed safely in the community”.

Sheriff Duff jailed Gordon for 70 weeks.

He was also put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

‘Digital forensics’

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson told the court that police interviewed Gordon after a separate allegation, no longer before the court.

Asked if indecent images would be found on his devices, he replied only adult porn.

He told police he does “freelance digital forensics” for a living, the fiscal said.

He said he has a diploma in digital forensics from Abertay University and a separate university degree.

Ms Wilkinson added: “He advised he had been teaching himself programming since about the age of 17.”

Dunfermline Sheriff Court sign
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Defence counsel Louis Bendle had argued for a non-custodial sentence, pointing out that a social work report suggests Gordon would be suitable for the Moving Forward to Change programme to address sexual offending behaviour.

The lawyer said Gordon told him he had not engaged with the programme previously due to his poor mental health at the time but that this has “improved significantly” since and, if given the chance, he would comply.

Mr Bendle said Gordon, of Redcroft Place, is presently signed off work due to problems with his mental health and that 2007 was the last time he undertook work on a self employed basis.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Damon's owner Kevin Ross was banned from keeping dogs for five years.
Arbroath dog Damon spared by sheriff after attacks on two police officers
A police officer said "oops" after pushing a handcuffed man.
Police officer found guilty of assaulting suspect during arrest in Fife
Callum Davidson
Kirriemuir killer Callum Davidson won't serve extra time for third Perth Prison contraband offence
Angus Dowell
Angus egg farmer fined £13k for ignoring enforcement order to meet supermarket contracts
Stirling aerial GV
Brazen Stirling thief told police 'I run this place' after being caught red-handed
Colin Evans
Clubber who 'could have killed' victim in head-kicking Perth attack is jailed
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Axe, guns and a gas canister
Cheyenne Naeb was jailed for pushing a railway worker onto tracks at Glasgow's Queen Street Station.
Dundee student jailed for pushing railway worker onto tracks
Dundee Central SNP candidate Chris Law
Dundee MP tells trial he was threatened outside Lochee constituency office
Thomas Brown
Stirling pervert took picnic and knife to playpark to meet 'Fife schoolgirl'