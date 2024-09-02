Plans to clear ‘eyesore’ buildings next to Broughty Ferry bar to pave way for new development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Plans to clear ‘eyesore’ buildings next to Broughty Ferry bar to pave way for new development

Proposals for the Brook Street site have been lodged with the council.

By Andrew Robson
The run-down site on Brook Street.
The run-down site on Brook Street. Image: Google Street View

Plans to clear two “eyesore” buildings next to a Broughty Ferry bar to pave the way for a new development have been unveiled.

A planning application has been submitted to Dundee City Council outlining proposals to demolish the derelict buildings next to Bruach on Brook Street.

The site – comprising a cottage and a storage shed – has fallen into disrepair.

According to the application, both buildings are “unsafe and unsuitable for restoration”.

The neglected cottage on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry
The neglected cottage on Brook Street. Image: Jon Frullani Architect

A statement with the application, submitted by architect Jon Frullani, said: “Demolition will allow the site to be repurposed safely for future development, with appropriate salvaging and recycling of materials to minimise environmental impact.”

It added: “The current state of the buildings is an eyesore, detracting from the visual appeal and ambience of the conservation area.

“The demolition of these two small buildings is a necessary step towards revitalising a neglected part of the conservation area.

The buildings set for demolition on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry
The buildings are set for demolition. Image: Jon Frullani Architect

“It allows for the removal of unsafe and unsightly structures, paving the way for a development that can positively contribute to the community and the character of the area.”

The nature of the proposed development on the site has not been confirmed.

The council will consider the proposals in the coming weeks.

It comes as council chiefs look to kickstart a bidding process for the redevelopment of the empty site at 219-245 Blackness Road.

The Courier has compiled a weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

Conversation