Plans to clear ‘eyesore’ buildings next to Broughty Ferry bar to pave way for new development

Plans to clear two “eyesore” buildings next to a Broughty Ferry bar to pave the way for a new development have been unveiled.

A planning application has been submitted to Dundee City Council outlining proposals to demolish the derelict buildings next to Bruach on Brook Street.

The site – comprising a cottage and a storage shed – has fallen into disrepair.

According to the application, both buildings are “unsafe and unsuitable for restoration”.

A statement with the application, submitted by architect Jon Frullani, said: “Demolition will allow the site to be repurposed safely for future development, with appropriate salvaging and recycling of materials to minimise environmental impact.”

It added: “The current state of the buildings is an eyesore, detracting from the visual appeal and ambience of the conservation area.

“The demolition of these two small buildings is a necessary step towards revitalising a neglected part of the conservation area.

“It allows for the removal of unsafe and unsightly structures, paving the way for a development that can positively contribute to the community and the character of the area.”

The nature of the proposed development on the site has not been confirmed.

The council will consider the proposals in the coming weeks.

It comes as council chiefs look to kickstart a bidding process for the redevelopment of the empty site at 219-245 Blackness Road.

