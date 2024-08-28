Dundee Planning ahead: New McDonald’s and housing proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning ahead: New McDonald’s and housing proposals

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
the latest Dundee planning developments include proposals for a new McDonald's. Image: DC Thomson.
the latest Dundee planning developments include proposals for a new McDonald's. Image: DC Thomson.

McDonald’s is eyeing its fourth Dundee restaurant as the fast food giant lodges plans for a new multi-million premises in the city.

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission for a drive-through restaurant to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

It’s the same site previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King coffee shop drive-thru.

But despite planning permission being granted for this development March 2022, the site has remained unoccupied and unused.

The development site (to the left in image) sits on Riverside Avenue, near an Amazon depot. Supplied by Google.

Housing planned across Dundee

Meanwhile, vacant land off Charleston Drive could be transformed into a housing development as fresh plans are lodged with the city council.

Dundee-based Samnamic Properties are seeking permission to build 11 properties on the site, sandwiched between Elmwood Road and Arran Drive.

If approved, these would be a mix of detached and semi-detached houses.

The location of the proposed housing development. Supplied by L J R H Chartered Architects.

It’s the latest in a series of housing proposals lodged for the site, with at least six previous planning applications submitted to the local authority.

And the developers behind the current plans say they have addressed previously raised concerns regarding the size of the proposed houses and their proximity to the overhead power line.

A lawyers office in Dundee city centre could also be transformed into residential flats.

An application has been lodged to covert the office block at 3 Rattray Street in 10 apartments.

The building is currently home to Bruce Short Solicitors.

The Rattray Street office block could be converted into flats. Supplied by Google.

If the plans are approved, the basement and ground floor level of the building would be converted into residential units.

These would be a mix of one, two, and three bedrooms.

Housing is also planned for another office block known as Sangobeg House.

Developers are looking to convert the Francis Street building – which was built in the 1980s – into nine flats.

Sangobeg House on Francis street. Supplied by Google.

Car parking will also be available to residents and 11 spaces are planned at the site.

Secure storage for 20 bikes in a secure bike shelter will be provided to the south of the existing building.

Empty newsagent could get new lease of life

A former newsagent could also converted into housing.

The commercial lease for ‘Cleggie news’ on Cleghorn Street ceased in 2021 and despite attempts to market it for commercial purposes, has failed to attract a tenant.

The former newsagent could be converted into a flat. Supplied by Google.

It’s now hoped it can be used a residential property and the owner is seeking permission from the council to turn it into a one bedroom flat.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications 

Riverside Avenue McDonald’s

Charleston Drive housing

Rattray Street housing

Sangobeg House

Cleghorn Street newsagent

