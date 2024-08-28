Dundee Planning ahead: New McDonald’s and housing proposals

McDonald’s is eyeing its fourth Dundee restaurant as the fast food giant lodges plans for a new multi-million premises in the city.

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission for a drive-through restaurant to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

It’s the same site previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King coffee shop drive-thru.

But despite planning permission being granted for this development March 2022, the site has remained unoccupied and unused.

Housing planned across Dundee

Meanwhile, vacant land off Charleston Drive could be transformed into a housing development as fresh plans are lodged with the city council.

Dundee-based Samnamic Properties are seeking permission to build 11 properties on the site, sandwiched between Elmwood Road and Arran Drive.

If approved, these would be a mix of detached and semi-detached houses.

It’s the latest in a series of housing proposals lodged for the site, with at least six previous planning applications submitted to the local authority.

And the developers behind the current plans say they have addressed previously raised concerns regarding the size of the proposed houses and their proximity to the overhead power line.

A lawyers office in Dundee city centre could also be transformed into residential flats.

An application has been lodged to covert the office block at 3 Rattray Street in 10 apartments.

The building is currently home to Bruce Short Solicitors.

If the plans are approved, the basement and ground floor level of the building would be converted into residential units.

These would be a mix of one, two, and three bedrooms.

Housing is also planned for another office block known as Sangobeg House.

Developers are looking to convert the Francis Street building – which was built in the 1980s – into nine flats.

Car parking will also be available to residents and 11 spaces are planned at the site.

Secure storage for 20 bikes in a secure bike shelter will be provided to the south of the existing building.

Empty newsagent could get new lease of life

A former newsagent could also converted into housing.

The commercial lease for ‘Cleggie news’ on Cleghorn Street ceased in 2021 and despite attempts to market it for commercial purposes, has failed to attract a tenant.

It’s now hoped it can be used a residential property and the owner is seeking permission from the council to turn it into a one bedroom flat.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Riverside Avenue McDonald’s

Charleston Drive housing

Rattray Street housing

Sangobeg House

Cleghorn Street newsagent