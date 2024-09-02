Armed police descend on Fife house after ‘disturbance’

Armed police have descended on a Fife house after reports of a “disturbance.”

Multiple police units have been called to Mcginlay Terrace in Lochore.

Locals have also reported seeing police dogs at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10am on Monday we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Mcginlay Terrace area of Lochore.

“Officers are at the scene.”

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

