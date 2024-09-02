St Johnstone working on deal to sign former St Mirren and Motherwell centre-back Charles Dunne

St Johnstone are working on a deal to sign former St Mirren defender, Charles Dunne.

The Irish centre-half, who also played for Motherwell, has been a free agent since parting company with the Buddies at the end of last season.

It is understood he had a deal abroad lined up, as reported by Record Sport, but has now come back onto the radar of clubs north and south of the border.

Central defence is an area Craig Levein is keen to bolster in the wake of Sam McClelland sustaining a long-term injury on day one of the league season – and Saturday’s set-piece woes in the defeat to Motherwell reinforced the need for a commanding presence.

Dunne would tick several boxes – experience, strength, pace and left-sided.

Levein signed another tried and tested player on deadline day, midfielder Jason Holt.

He needs to continue to move players out of McDiarmid Park over the next few weeks.

Stevie May left on loan for Livingston last week and Taylor Steven has joined Cliftonville.