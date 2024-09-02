St Johnstone working on deal to sign former St Mirren and Motherwell centre-back Charles Dunne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone working on deal to sign former St Mirren and Motherwell centre-back Charles Dunne

The 31-year-old is a free agent.

By Eric Nicolson
Charles Dunne.
Charles Dunne. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are working on a deal to sign former St Mirren defender, Charles Dunne.

The Irish centre-half, who also played for Motherwell, has been a free agent since parting company with the Buddies at the end of last season.

It is understood he had a deal abroad lined up, as reported by Record Sport, but has now come back onto the radar of clubs north and south of the border.

Central defence is an area Craig Levein is keen to bolster in the wake of Sam McClelland sustaining a long-term injury on day one of the league season – and Saturday’s set-piece woes in the defeat to Motherwell reinforced the need for a commanding presence.

Charles Dunne in action against Dundee United.
Charles Dunne in action against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Dunne would tick several boxes – experience, strength, pace and left-sided.

Levein signed another tried and tested player on deadline day, midfielder Jason Holt.

He needs to continue to move players out of McDiarmid Park over the next few weeks.

Stevie May left on loan for Livingston last week and Taylor Steven has joined Cliftonville.

