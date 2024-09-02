Man, 29, charged over ‘approaching young girl’ in Dundee city centre

A 29-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly approached a young girl in Dundee city centre.

Police were contacted by the girl’s mum after claims the man approached her daughter on Commercial Street on Saturday August 24.

Officers launched a probe and a man has now been arrested and charged.

The mum of the young girl previously told The Courier she was “terrified” following the alleged incident.

Man reported to prosecutors over Commercial Street ‘incident’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday August 24 we were called to a report of a man approaching a young girl on Commercial Street, Dundee.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with this incident.

“A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”

Police Scotland says it cannot confirm what the man has been charged with.