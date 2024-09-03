Tuesday court round-up — Robbery pair and shopkeeper assault

A woman who is already behind bars has admitted carrying out a sustained attack on a Fife shopkeeper.

Prisoner Kayleigh Anderson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via video link from HMP Polmont to admit the assault.

The 30-year-old, of Links Street in Kirkcaldy, pled guilty to assaulting an employee at Day-Today in Rossland Place on September 23 last year.

Anderson spat in the retail worker’s face repeatedly and repeatedly kicked him in the body.

Solicitor Christine Hagan explained Anderson is due to be released from her ongoing prison sentence on October 4.

Sheriff John MacRitchie ordered reports and deferred sentencing until September 27.

Hit-and-run

Hit-and-run driver Michael Philp smashed into a barrier and struck a mother and a 76-year-old woman outside Blackness Primary School in Dundee.

The shocking incident unfolded just before the end of the school day, with the mum having to throw her nine-year-old daughter to safety, before being pinned between Philp’s car and the destroyed barrier.

Philp, holding a cigarette in one hand and his phone in the other, was distracted because he had just been given a cancer diagnosis, his lawyer said.

Late night robbery

Rheanne Ferguson, 25, and Nicholas Depellette, 33, appeared in the dock together at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit assault and robbery.

On North Esk Road at around 1am on January 3 last year, Ferguson drew their victim’s attention by asking for him to walk with her, lying that she was being subjected to domestic violence.

She and Depellette, with another person, suddenly attacked the man and robbed him of his phone and wallet, containing bank cards and around £120.

Depellette tried and failed to use the man’s face to unlock the phone before giving up and smashing it.

The pair went to the hatch at Asda on the Move to buy around £40 of tobacco products with the stolen bank card.

When police caught up with the pair they still had their victim’s driving licence, Nectar card and smashed phone.

Solicitor Billy Rennie, appearing for Ferguson said: “”It was not her idea.

“She has a record which includes various types of offending but not offending relating to violence or robbery previously.

“Her position is prison is of comfort to her. She has no family contact.”

Sarah Russo, appearing for long-term drug-suer Depellette – who was on two bail orders at the time – said: “This offence was committed for financial gain in order to fund his drug habits.

“He has an unenviable record with two previous convictions for directly analogous offences.”

Ferguson, of Restenneth Drive in Forfar, was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment.

Depellette, an inmate at HMP Perth, was sentenced to 27 months backdated, equating to time served.

Ferguson hit headlines in 2018 when she admitted lying to police about how a baby fell out a pram she was pushing, claiming a fictitious hit-and-run took place.

Care home creep

A distraught care home worker was left feeling “violated” and “dirty” after enduring months of harassment from a creepy colleague. The woman, who was in her 20s, was repeatedly targeted by 52-year-old James Laidlaw at the home in Dundee, where he sniffed her, grabbed her from behind and made inappropriate comments.

Lobbed bottle at Perth police

Father-of-four Alexander Reid was high on a cocktail of booze and Valium when he lobbed a glass bottle at police and subjected them to a torrent of abuse.

The 38-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted culpably and recklessly hurling the bottle in the city’s Carnegie Place on February 19 this year.

He further pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and calling police derogatory names.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said police were when they saw Reid involved in an argument with another man.

“Officers pulled over, alighted from their vehicle and approached Mr Reid. The other male ran off out of sight.

“Mr Reid was seen holding an empty glass bottle which he threw towards two officers.

“Both managed to avoid being hit. The bottle smashed off the bonnet of the police vehicle.”

Reid began ranting and swearing as he was arrested.

“He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Mr McKenzie.

Reid told one officer: “Shut the f*** up you mongo tart” and said to another: “Speccy ginger a***hole.”

Solicitor Steve Lafferty, defending, said: “He had taken alcohol that day and someone had given him Valium.”

Mr Lafferty said his client, of Strathray Road, Perth, had only “a slender recollection of events.”

Sentencing was deferred for reports.

Flasher case success

The Fife detectives who caught a Kirkcaldy flasher – ending his seven-year reign of terror – have lifted the lid on the “landmark” investigation that brought him to justice. Gavin Morrison targeted children, teenagers and lone women in a series of despicable crimes stretching back to 2015.

Hospital assaults

A woman who attacked two police officers at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital must meet with social workers before being sentenced.

Caroline Garrity, 46, of Dunbeath Drive, Glenrothes, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the July 15 2024 attacks.

She kicked and pushed PC Ross Woodbridge, then spat on PC Stuart Kinnes’ body.

Solicitor Iain McCafferty said: “There is a mental health background.”

Sheriff John MacRitchie ordered reports and deferred sentencing to September 27.

