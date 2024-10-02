Wednesday court round-up — ‘I’ve been a d**k’ and £30k theft from mother

A senior Angus Council worker has taken early retirement after being caught driving home drunk.

David Heggie, 55, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess alcohol (97 mics/22).

The first offender was reported to police due to the manner of his driving on September 16 this year on the B9128 between Forfar and Muirdrum.

Police traced him unstable on his feet, smelling of booze, flushed and with glazed eyes.

Solicitor Michael Boyd said: “He had had a few drinks after work. He stupidly used his vehicle to drive home.

“He had quite a senior position in the parks department at Angus Council.

“He’s had to resign and take early retirement – he’s been there for 39 years.”

Heggie, of Church Street in Carnoustie, was banned from driving for a year and fined £335 plus a £20 victim surcharge.

Murder trial continues

The second day of evidence in the Cameron Rae murder trial focused on CCTV evidence showing some of the alleged victim’s last minutes before his death in Perth. Caleb Ferguson denies murdering the 20-year-old last April and the trial continues.

‘I have been a d**k’

A farm worker admitted “I have been a d**k” after crashing on a rural Angus road.

Logan Meston pled guilty to driving carelessly on the A932 near Forfar on October 3 last year.

The 22-year-old, who now works in Norfolk, was not present when his case called at Forfar Sheriff Court but solicitor Billy Rennie tendered the guilty plea on the first offender’s behalf.

Meston, formerly of Letham, admitted overtaking vehicles at high speed with restricted vision then, when he returned to his own lane, he lost control, struck a wall and his car overturned.

Meston was injured and told witnesses at the scene: “That was my fault, I have been a d**k.”

Mr Rennie said: “He nearly suffered very serious consequences for himself.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed four penalty points and fined Meston £300 plus a £20 victim surcharge.

Sunshine State fraud

A court clerk from Fife was found guilty of abusing her position and fraudulently removing her ex-partner’s name from title deeds to a $265,000 home in a swanky gated community in Florida. Shamshad Adams was unanimously convicted of fraud by a jury and has been ordered to pay £250,000 in compensation and fines.

£30k theft

A Glenrothes woman who stole £30,000 using her mother’s bank cards has been given unpaid work and a curfew order.

Sally Wilkins, 54, of Macduff Gardens, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the theft.

The offending happened at home furniture store Ikea in Loanhead, Alison Stewart Hairdressing in St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy, driving school ProScot Ltd in Barclay Court, Kirkcaldy, and BR car sales Ltd at Bankhead Industrial Park in Glenrothes between March 25 and June 20 in 2019.

Court papers say Wilkins stole “various sums of money by means of using bank cards” belonging to her mother, then aged 76, “to purchase goods, services and pay bills, in cumulo amounting to £30,000 or thereby”.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick sentenced Wilkins to 240 hours of unpaid work and a six-month restriction of liberty order, which will run between 7pm and 7am daily.

Attempted murder charge

Two men have appeared in court accused of attempted murder by running over another male with a car in Dundee. The man was allegedly attacked outside the Dick McTaggart Centre in the Kirkton area on Monday by Drew McIntosh, 40, and Paul Henderson, 34, who made no plea when they appeared in private in the sheriff court.

Behind bars

A sex attacker who attempted to rape a sleeping woman in Dundee is behind bars.

The woman woke but pretended to still be asleep as Miles Kearvell assaulted her.

The 22-year-old, of Gateside, Tyne-and-Wear, was still a teenager when he carried out the assault on on January 10 2022.

The first offender denied sexual assault and attempted rape the victim by a majority verdict of a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Kearvell, who had been on bail, was remanded in custody for the preparation of a background report ahead of sentencing at the High Court in Stirling on November 5.

He was placed on the sex offenders register.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.