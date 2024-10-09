Woman ‘fears for safety every minute of every day’ after savage attacks in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman ‘fears for safety every minute of every day’ after savage attacks in Dundee

Gary Ironside, 29, brutalised the woman and has now been jailed for seven years.

By Dave Finlay
Gary Ironside
Gary Ironside after a previous court appearance in Dundee.

A savage sex attacker who left a woman fearing for her safety every minute of every day has been jailed for more than seven years.

Gary Ironside, 29, subjected his victim to threats and physical and sexual violence, including rape.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh a victim impact statement prepared by the woman was “difficult to read”.

Lord Scott said: “Because of what you did to her she says ‘I fear for my safety every minute of every day’.”

The woman now suffers from PTSD and experiences anxiety and panic attacks in the wake of her abusive treatment by Ironside.

The judge told him: “You have displayed no real insight, little real remorse and no meaningful empathy for your victim.”

Ironside was convicted of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards the woman at four addresses in Dundee in 2022.

This included punching and striking her on the head and body and biting her to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement and raping her

He was also convicted after a trial of threatening or abusive behaviour towards a second woman in Dundee on August 4 2022 who he threatened with violence.

Sentencing

Lord Scott ordered Ironside should serve 179 days of an unexpired previous prison sentence imposed on him.

Following that the judge ruled he should then serve a further seven-year and two-month jail term, with a further three-year period on licence in the community when he can be returned to prison if he breaches conditions.

He told Ironside: “If you were to offend again in a similar manner you may well receive an Order for Lifelong Restriction, which is a form of life sentence.”

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said Ironside had accepted his guilt over behaving violently but denied there was a sexual element to his offending.

He said: “He is ashamed of the violence that the complainer suffered at his hands.”

Lord Scott made a non-harassment order banning Ironside from contacting or attempting to contact the victim of his violent, sexual offending.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

In 2015, Ironside was jailed for more than four years for attacking a 74-year-old man in his own home.

