Dundee Planning Ahead: Spanish fashion brand store and private health clinic proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Planning Ahead: Spanish fashion brand store and private health clinic proposals

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Fashion retailed Mango could be opening in the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson.
Fashion retailed Mango could be opening in the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson.

Fashion retailer Mango looks to be eyeing a move into an Overgate Shopping Centre unit formerly occupied by Frankie and Benny’s.

A Spanish company, believed to be Mango, has submitted a building warrant application seeking permission to carry out £500,000 worth of work at the vacant premises.

It has lain empty since Franky and Benny’s closed its doors in March. The unit is currently boarded up with a sign saying “new store coming soon”.

Spanish fast-fashion company Mango was founded in 1984 and has over 60 stores across the UK.

Potential plans for a Dundee store come as the company recently opened new shops in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Frankie and Benny’s in Dundee’s Overgate Centre closed earlier this year. Image: DC Thomson.

Private health clinic

Meanwhile, plans to transform an empty unit on Dock Street into a private health clinic are progressing.

An application has been lodged on behalf of Tayside Complete Health to allow them to carry out internal alterations at 45 – 46 Dock Street.

According to their website, the company provide services including spinal surgery, dental work, cosmetic treatments and vaccinations.

The work is valued at £45,000.

A sign on the front of the premises says the health clinic is “opening soon”.

Tayside Complete Health is opening on Dock Street. Image: Dc Thomson.

Electric vehicle charging

Dundee could be set for more electric vehicle charging points as plans are lodged for a Lochee car park.

The application is seeking permission to install four rapid chargers and three fast chargers together with ancillary electrical equipment to serve 14 EV charging bays.

The proposed site is a car park north of Lochee High Street.

The electric vehicle charging points will be installed at the Lochee car park. Image: Google Maps.

Planning appeal

The developer behind the Balgillo Heights housing development in Broughty Ferry is appealing the council’s decision to refuse planning permission for an expansion.

Kirkwood Homes had hoped to build an additional 38 houses on land south of Linlathen Grove.

These properties would’ve formed part of the existing development which already has around 250 properties.

Existing properties at Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

However, Dundee City Council’s planning committee unanimously rejected the proposals in August.

But the developer has now taken their fight to Holyrood, lodging an appeal with Scottish Ministers to overturn the decision.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Mango 

Health clinic 

Electric vehicle charging 

Balgillo Heights appeal 

More from Dundee

Paul Fraser and Declan Thom
Dundee pair sentenced after Brechin hotel mayhem
Gary Ironside
Woman 'fears for safety every minute of every day' after savage attacks in Dundee
Will Young and Commercial Street, Dundee
Will Young moves on from Dundee gig row as he praises city sights
Police parked outside the Wellgate on Panmure Street after alleged shoplifting
Man, 49, charged with alleged shoplifting at Dundee's Wellgate Shopping Centre
Fashion retailed Mango could be opening in the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Christmas village organisers tease 'immersive Santa experience'
2
The Reform Street chain closed on Monday.
Readers react to closure of Fridays and Go restaurant in Dundee
Fashion retailed Mango could be opening in the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson.
Parking fears over NHS Tayside plan to relocate 160 employees to Ninewells
7
Brandon Hayter
Payback order for dealer found with nearly £1m of drugs in Dundee
The burnt-out car off Annfield Road.
Photos show burnt-out car after car fire outside Dundee pet hospital
Forfar McDonald's
Obsessed Dundee man subjected ex-partner and her kids to McDonald's terror trip

Conversation