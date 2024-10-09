Dundee Planning Ahead: Spanish fashion brand store and private health clinic proposals

Fashion retailer Mango looks to be eyeing a move into an Overgate Shopping Centre unit formerly occupied by Frankie and Benny’s.

A Spanish company, believed to be Mango, has submitted a building warrant application seeking permission to carry out £500,000 worth of work at the vacant premises.

It has lain empty since Franky and Benny’s closed its doors in March. The unit is currently boarded up with a sign saying “new store coming soon”.

Spanish fast-fashion company Mango was founded in 1984 and has over 60 stores across the UK.

Potential plans for a Dundee store come as the company recently opened new shops in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Private health clinic

Meanwhile, plans to transform an empty unit on Dock Street into a private health clinic are progressing.

An application has been lodged on behalf of Tayside Complete Health to allow them to carry out internal alterations at 45 – 46 Dock Street.

According to their website, the company provide services including spinal surgery, dental work, cosmetic treatments and vaccinations.

The work is valued at £45,000.

A sign on the front of the premises says the health clinic is “opening soon”.

Electric vehicle charging

Dundee could be set for more electric vehicle charging points as plans are lodged for a Lochee car park.

The application is seeking permission to install four rapid chargers and three fast chargers together with ancillary electrical equipment to serve 14 EV charging bays.

The proposed site is a car park north of Lochee High Street.

Planning appeal

The developer behind the Balgillo Heights housing development in Broughty Ferry is appealing the council’s decision to refuse planning permission for an expansion.

Kirkwood Homes had hoped to build an additional 38 houses on land south of Linlathen Grove.

These properties would’ve formed part of the existing development which already has around 250 properties.

However, Dundee City Council’s planning committee unanimously rejected the proposals in August.

But the developer has now taken their fight to Holyrood, lodging an appeal with Scottish Ministers to overturn the decision.

