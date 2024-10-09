Arbroath submariner to pay nearly £10k for vicious street assault on neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Arbroath submariner to pay nearly £10k for vicious street assault on neighbour

Drew Rogers kicked a grounded man during a neighbour dispute, fracturing his leg.

By Ross Gardiner
Drew Rogers
Drew Rogers.

A Royal Navy submariner must pay almost £10,000 after breaking a neighbour’s leg with a kick during a brawl in Arbroath.

Drew Rogers pled guilty to “severely” injuring Kevin Laing after wading into a tussle outside his home.

Rogers, 19 at the time, was ordered to pay £5,000 compensation to his victim and a fine of almost as much again.

A sentencing sheriff labelled his behaviour “dishonourable”.

Single kick

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told Forfar Sheriff Court that at 8.15pm, Rogers’ father and Mr Laing were in a scuffle outside.

Mr Laing fell to the ground and Rogers approached and kicked him on the leg, then walked away.

Mr Laing struggled to get up due to the pain he was experiencing and had to be helped back inside.

Proceedings against Rogers, 22, had previously been deserted but after an appeal, the case was re-raised and the first offender admitted assaulting Mr Laing, 46, to his severe injury on March 7 2021.

Mr Laing suffered a minimal displaced spiral fracture in his right fibula, which was not suitable for surgery.

Defending solicitor Nick Whelan said: “I’m told this is a common injury sustained by children from accidental banging.

Football dust-up

Mr Whelan continued: “There had been ongoing disputes for some time involving Mr Rogers Snr and the complainer.

“Matters had come to a head on numerous occasions – this was one of those occasions.

“There was an argument regarding a football match that day.

“Mr Rogers Jnr was not involved at that stage.

“My client came down the stairs, he saw his father being struck on a couple of occasions.

“My client has lashed out with one kick. Unfortunately that’s had consequences for the complainer.

“The matter was not reported to police until three days later.

“One would have thought that the complainer would have phoned the police that night if he thought he was an overall victim.

“The neighbours were moved by the housing association.”

‘Dishonourable behaviour’

Mr Whelan explained Rogers is a Royal Navy submariner who works on sonar duties on a nuclear submarine.

He said his client is at sea eight or nine months a year.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey ordered Rogers to pay £5,000 compensation and fined him £4,500 plus a £175 victim surcharge.

The sheriff said: “It’s a broken leg.

“I’m imposing a substantial financial penalty reflecting the seriousness of the assault with its consequences and of the dishonourable behaviour.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Paul Fraser and Declan Thom
Dundee pair sentenced after Brechin hotel mayhem
Annette Bond
Perthshire benefits cheat has sentence cut on appeal
Gary Ironside
Woman 'fears for safety every minute of every day' after savage attacks in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Puddle splasher and stun gun charger
Lindsay MacCallum and Angela MacVicar
Charity boss from Perthshire jailed for stealing nearly £100k
Brandon Hayter
Payback order for dealer found with nearly £1m of drugs in Dundee
Anstruther armed police incident
Sex offender in court after Fife siege
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Historical Fife child abuser forced victim to perform sex act in sleeping bag
Forfar McDonald's
Obsessed Dundee man subjected ex-partner and her kids to McDonald's terror trip
Perth Sheriff Court.....21.08.13 *****NO BYELINE PLEASE***** George Begg is led from court... child porn see story by Gordon Currie Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
Perth bus station pervert made vile remark to schoolgirl, 14, during Stagecoach rant