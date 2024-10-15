Man in court on attempted murder charge after Dundee ‘knife and hammer attack’

A man was allegedly attacked with a knife and a hammer at a Dundee flat in a murder bid.

Nicholas Wilkins, 21, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of attacking Krystian Spadlo at an address on Pentland Crescent.

It is alleged that Wilkins assaulted Mr Spadlo on Friday “while acting with others”.

He allegedly struck Mr Spadlo on the face with a knife, struck him on the head with a hammer and repeatedly punched him on the body.

Court papers allege that Wilkins caused the man severe injury, endangered his life and attempted to murder him.

A separate charge alleges that Wilkins was found in possession of a knife on the same date and at the same location.

Wilkins, of Saggar Street, made no plea in connection with the allegations on petition when he appeared from custody.

Following the private hearing, he was released on bail after being committed for further examination by Sheriff George Way.

