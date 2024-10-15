Man in court on attempted murder charge after Dundee ‘knife and hammer attack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in court on attempted murder charge after Dundee ‘knife and hammer attack’

Nicholas Wilkins, 21, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of attacking Krystian Spadlo on Friday, October 11.

By Ciaran Shanks
Pentland Crescent in Dundee.
Pentland Crescent in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A man was allegedly attacked with a knife and a hammer at a Dundee flat in a murder bid.

Nicholas Wilkins, 21, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of attacking Krystian Spadlo at an address on Pentland Crescent.

It is alleged that Wilkins assaulted Mr Spadlo on Friday “while acting with others”.

He allegedly struck Mr Spadlo on the face with a knife, struck him on the head with a hammer and repeatedly punched him on the body.

Court papers allege that Wilkins caused the man severe injury, endangered his life and attempted to murder him.

Wilkins appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A separate charge alleges that Wilkins was found in possession of a knife on the same date and at the same location.

Wilkins, of Saggar Street, made no plea in connection with the allegations on petition when he appeared from custody.

Following the private hearing, he was released on bail after being committed for further examination by Sheriff George Way.

