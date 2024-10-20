Fife creep who shared child sex abuse fantasies online caught with girls’ pants in bedside drawer

A Fife pervert who discussed the sexual abuse of children with fellow creeps online was caught with with girls’ underwear in his bedside drawer.

Jordan Fitzsimmons was snared by undercover officers in chatrooms on the Kik messenger app.

The 31-year-old engaged in sickening chats in which he claimed to have offended against two children.

Both youngsters were later interviewed by police, who found there was no indication they had been abused.

He has now been placed on the sex offenders register.

Kik conversations

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that when officers raided his home they found multiple pairs of girls’ pants in his bedside drawer, alongside sex toys.

However Fitzsimmons denied having a sexual interest in children.

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith said in October 2022 police became aware of a Kik profile under the name Dave Sam x.

The account was actively being used to discuss the sexual abuse of children with other Kik users in a group chat, she said.

“Two of the Kik users were online undercover officers.”

The court heard how Fitzsimmons shared sick fantasies about a pre-teen boy and, referring to a young girl, posted that he had “done quite a lot with her.”

He also told the group how he planned to carry out further abuse on the girl.

Police raid

His home in the Leven area was searched in October 2022.

Ms Smith said: “A number of items were recovered, including three pairs of children’s pants recovered from a bedside drawer by the accused’s bed, alongside the accused’s work trousers and sex toys.

“The accused was arrested and taken to Kirkcaldy police station and admitted being the user of the Kik account, which he stated he used to have sexual conversations with strangers.

“He could not remember any details and stated he could not recall due to being intoxicated at the time of the conversation.”

The fiscal depute said: “He accepted being the male in images that were sent.

“He stated that although the conversation detailed sexual abuse … he would never sexually abuse them and had no sexual interest in children.”

Photos sent to the group by Fitzsimmons included one of him with girls’ underwear and another of his genitals positioned next to a screen showing a sleeping child.

Sheriff’s revulsion

Fitzsimmons, a prisoner at Perth, admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner at an address in Leven by sending messages via a social media account in which he discussed the sexual abuse of children and sent various pictures between September 15 and 26 2022.

Solicitor Bob Inch, defending, reiterated that despite his boasts Fitzsimmons had not directly abused a child.

He said “Mr Fitzsimmons accepts the very, very serious nature of proceedings.

“There’s been no point at which he sought to distance himself.

“There’s been no attempt to minimise the impact on his family.

“He does appear as someone utterly ashamed of what has taken place.

“From his point of view, matters have gone no further than what’s in the charge.”

Sheriff Robert More said that due to sentencing guidelines and time spent on remand, Fitzsimmons was unlikely to spend much time behind bars if he were to impose a custodial sentence.

He said: “I find this case quite difficult to assess in terms of gravity and culpability.

“Clearly my reaction, and the reaction of the majority of people, was one of revulsion and deep concern.”

He placed Fitzsimmons on a three-year supervision order and told him that he must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

He also placed him on the sex offenders register for a period of three years.

