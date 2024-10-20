Fife creep who shared child sex abuse fantasies online caught with girls’ pants in bedside drawer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife creep who shared child sex abuse fantasies online caught with girls’ pants in bedside drawer

Jordan Fitzsimmons was snared by undercover officers in chatrooms on the Kik messenger app.

By Kirsty McIntosh
A Fife pervert who discussed the sexual abuse of children with fellow creeps online was caught with with girls’ underwear in his bedside drawer.

Jordan Fitzsimmons was snared by undercover officers in chatrooms on the Kik messenger app.

The 31-year-old engaged in sickening chats in which he claimed to have offended against two children.

Both youngsters were later interviewed by police, who found there was no indication they had been abused.

He has now been placed on the sex offenders register.

Kik conversations

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that when officers raided his home they found multiple pairs of girls’ pants in his bedside drawer, alongside sex toys.

However Fitzsimmons denied having a sexual interest in children.

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith said in October 2022 police became aware of a Kik profile under the name Dave Sam x.

The account was actively being used to discuss the sexual abuse of children with other Kik users in a group chat, she said.

“Two of the Kik users were online undercover officers.”

The court heard how Fitzsimmons shared sick fantasies about a pre-teen boy and, referring to a young girl, posted that he had “done quite a lot with her.”

He also told the group how he planned to carry out further abuse on the girl.

Police raid

His home in the Leven area was searched in October 2022.

Ms Smith said: “A number of items were recovered, including three pairs of children’s pants recovered from a bedside drawer by the accused’s bed, alongside the accused’s work trousers and sex toys.

“The accused was arrested and taken to Kirkcaldy police station and admitted being the user of the Kik account, which he stated he used to have sexual conversations with strangers.

“He could not remember any details and stated he could not recall due to being intoxicated at the time of the conversation.”

The fiscal depute said: “He accepted being the male in images that were sent.

“He stated that although the conversation detailed sexual abuse … he would never sexually abuse them and had no sexual interest in children.”

Photos sent to the group by Fitzsimmons included one of him with girls’ underwear and another of his genitals positioned next to a screen showing a sleeping child.

Sheriff’s revulsion

Fitzsimmons, a prisoner at Perth, admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner at an address in Leven by sending messages via a social media account in which he discussed the sexual abuse of children and sent various pictures between September 15 and 26 2022.

Solicitor Bob Inch, defending, reiterated that despite his boasts Fitzsimmons had not directly abused a child.

He said “Mr Fitzsimmons accepts the very, very serious nature of proceedings.

“There’s been no point at which he sought to distance himself.

“There’s been no attempt to minimise the impact on his family.

“He does appear as someone utterly ashamed of what has taken place.

“From his point of view, matters have gone no further than what’s in the charge.”

Sheriff Robert More said that due to sentencing guidelines and time spent on remand, Fitzsimmons was unlikely to spend much time behind bars if he were to impose a custodial sentence.

He said: “I find this case quite difficult to assess in terms of gravity and culpability.

“Clearly my reaction, and the reaction of the majority of people, was one of revulsion and deep concern.”

He placed Fitzsimmons on a three-year supervision order and told him that he must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

He also placed him on the sex offenders register for a period of three years.

