Memorial bench honours security guard who died at Arbroath Asda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Memorial bench honours security guard who died at Arbroath Asda

Alun Harris-Richards died after an incident at the supermarket in June.

By Andrew Robson
Memorial bench honours Arbroath Asda security guard
A bench has been installed in tribute to Alun. Image: Wallace Ferrier/Police Scotland

A memorial bench has been installed to honour a security guard who died at Asda in Arbroath.

Alun Harris-Richards died after an incident at the supermarket while working as a security guard in June.

The 61-year-old was described as a “much-loved husband and father” after the tragedy at the Westway Retail Park store.

Staff have now clubbed together to install a wooden bench in honour of their former colleague in the supermarket.

Bench in honour of Asda security guard Alun Harris-Richards

A plaque on the bench reads “Alun Harris-Richards” above a Welsh flag.

Asda staff are also working on creating a private staff garden in memory of Alun.

Alun, a former serving Royal Marine, had also been a postman after leaving the armed forces.

Asda staff installed the bench in honour of their former colleague.
Asda staff installed the bench in honour of their former colleague. Image: Wallace Ferrier

Mourners gathered to pay their final respects to Alun at his funeral in July.

After the incident, Hayley Tatum, Asda’s chief people and corporate affairs officer, also paid tribute to the grandfather.

He said: “We are truly saddened by the death of one of our colleagues, Alun Harris-Richards.

“Our deepest condolences are with his friends and family at this difficult time.

“We are providing support to colleagues at our Arbroath store and would like to thank customers for their understanding during this difficult time.”

A 37-year-old woman appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court facing a charge of culpable homicide following the incident.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Breaking news
Train services through Tayside cancelled as Storm Ashley flooding hits
house fire Hillside Montrose
Neighbours describes thick black smoke as firefighters tackle Angus house fire
The car on its roof in Monifieth.
Car flips on to roof in Monifieth crash
6
Damage to the Bridge of Dun. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Bridge of Dun from above as Storm Babet repairs continue on 240-year-old Angus…
The battery energy storage plant would be built on vacant ground at Kirkton Industrial Estate in Arbroath. Image: Google
Battery plant plan for heart of Arbroath industrial estate
Laura Demontis and her sons were rescued from their home in Brechin.
IN PICTURES: Storm Babet and the long road to recovery one year on
Storm Ashley will sweep in overnight on Sunday. Image: Met Office
Storm Ashley: Police say 'avoid unnecessary travel' during Tayside and Fife yellow weather warning
The crash happened on the B965 between Friockheim and Arbroath. Image: Google Street View
Driver charged 16 months after 74-year-old cyclist died in Angus road crash
June Soutar in her home on East Mill Road in Brechin, which is still in the process of being refurbished a year on from Storm Babet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
'I've never known stress like this': Brechin residents a year on from Storm Babet
Christopher Sloan. Image: Facebook.
'Naive' Arbroath paedophile jailed for Snapchat breach

Conversation