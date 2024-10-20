Memorial bench honours security guard who died at Arbroath Asda

A memorial bench has been installed to honour a security guard who died at Asda in Arbroath.

Alun Harris-Richards died after an incident at the supermarket while working as a security guard in June.

The 61-year-old was described as a “much-loved husband and father” after the tragedy at the Westway Retail Park store.

Staff have now clubbed together to install a wooden bench in honour of their former colleague in the supermarket.

A plaque on the bench reads “Alun Harris-Richards” above a Welsh flag.

Asda staff are also working on creating a private staff garden in memory of Alun.

Alun, a former serving Royal Marine, had also been a postman after leaving the armed forces.

Mourners gathered to pay their final respects to Alun at his funeral in July.

After the incident, Hayley Tatum, Asda’s chief people and corporate affairs officer, also paid tribute to the grandfather.

He said: “We are truly saddened by the death of one of our colleagues, Alun Harris-Richards.

“Our deepest condolences are with his friends and family at this difficult time.

“We are providing support to colleagues at our Arbroath store and would like to thank customers for their understanding during this difficult time.”

A 37-year-old woman appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court facing a charge of culpable homicide following the incident.