Train services through Tayside disrupted as Storm Ashley flooding hits

Passengers are being advised they can use tickets on buses instead.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Trains are cancelled from Dundee as a result.
Trains on the Dundee line were cancelled due to flooding. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Storm Ashley is causing disruption to train services in Dundee and wider Tayside.

Flooding on railway lines has led to cancellations and delays affecting services to and from Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh on Sunday.

The worst of the flooding is between Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

The line was closed for a short time but has since re-opened with speed restrictions in place.

But ScotRail warned some services may still be cancelled or delayed.

Passengers are being advised they can use their tickets for cancelled services on Citylink bus routes between Dundee and Aberdeen.

They are also able to use tickets on Stagecoach East bus services on the following routes:

  • Montrose to Arbroath
  • Perth to Arbroath via Invergowrie / Dundee
  • Perth to Dundee via Invergowrie
  • Dundee to Arbroath via Broughty Ferry / Monifieth / Carnoustie
  • Dundee to Monifieth via Broughty Ferry

Meantime ScotRail is advising passengers that on Sunday afternoon services in the West and North Highlands, Ayrshire, Stranraer, and between Perth and Inverness, will be affected by precautionary speed restrictions which will increase journey times.

Passengers are advised to check before travelling.

‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ as Storm Ashley causes disruption

Police Scotland has also advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel until the weather warning ends at 9am on Monday.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Police Scotland’s head of road policing, said: “The amber warning for high winds means that there is a strong likelihood of disruption on the road network and as such, motorists are advised to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel where possible.”

