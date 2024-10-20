Former Dundee nurse says she was ‘scapegoat’ for Carseview patient’s suicide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Dundee

Former Dundee nurse says she was ‘scapegoat’ for Carseview patient’s suicide

Staff nurse Gail Taylor did not even come on duty until hours after the patient admitted the overdose but was suspended for years by NHS Tayside.

Gail Taylor says she was made a scapegoat.
Image: Andrew Cawley
By Marion Scott

A nurse has accused NHS Tayside of making her a scapegoat after a patient died following a morphine overdose at Carseview.

A catalogue of failures by a locum psychiatrist, including failing to send a patient to A&E, allowing her to go home and failing to search her for drugs when she returned to hospital despite a 20-year history of overdoses, led to the 50-year-old patient’s death at the Dundee psychiatric unit in 2019.

The female patient took 30 slow-release morphine tablets and later died.

Staff nurse Gail Taylor did not even come on duty until hours after the patient admitted the overdose but was suspended for years by NHS Tayside before finally being cleared and offered her job back, which she did not accept.

The internal appeal tribunal which examined her case raised “significant concerns” about the documentation presented by NHS Tayside and questioned whether some of it was factual.

The nurse, who had a 22-year unblemished record of employment with NHS Tayside, has been left so traumatised after being ostracised and denied support by the health board, that she cannot face seeing her uniform again without having a panic attack.

Gail has been fighting for 4 years to clear her name.
Image: Andrew Cawley

Gail, 67, from Dundee, said: “I was made a scapegoat for the dreadful catalogue of failures by others, including a locum psychiatrist who failed to ensure the patient was taken the few yards from the ward at Carseview to the A&E department of Ninewells on the same campus.

“I spent four long years with the tragic, avoidable death of this patient hanging over my head. It has left me deeply traumatised.

“Even though I’ve been cleared, given an out of court settlement and offered a return to work, I could not face going back.

“The job I once loved and was so proud to do would never have been the same.

“A patient who could have been saved lost her life, and my unblemished career was destroyed when I was not to blame.

“I cannot even look at my uniform now without panicking and feeling ill, never mind putting it back on.”

The internal appeal panel criticised NHS Tayside over how they handled the case, finding their investigatory and disciplinary processes to be flawed, excessive and unfair.

The patient who died at Carseview after being admitted on December 7, 2019 for threatening to take her own life, was well known to staff at the psychiatric unit.

She had been treated there following numerous suicide attempts after being diagnosed with Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD).

The Carseview Centre.
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Despite the suicide threats, locum psychiatrist Dr Vanaja Puli had allowed the patient to go home for a few hours after she promised to return.

When she did return, nobody checked whether the patient had brought drugs into the hospital.

The patient eventually admitted to staff around 7.20pm that she had taken 30 slow-release morphine tablets.

A tribunal found Dr Puli failed to take the steps required to ensure the patient was taken to Ninewells A&E, just yards from the Carseview unit, and failed to ensure regular checks were made every 15 minutes.

Staff nurse Taylor came on duty later that night just before 9pm.

She insists: “I was never told the woman had taken 30 slow-release morphine pills.

“If I had been, I would have had the patient sectioned and taken to A&E where treatment could have saved her life.

“The observation documents that should have alerted any nurse or doctor that there was any concern about the patient had not ben filled in before I came on duty.

“Another staff nurse on duty that night had kept checking on the patient throughout the night while I checked on the other 22 patients in the unit.”

Police found empty pill packets

Gail went off shift almost two hours before the patient was found unresponsive and paramedics were called.

The time of death was given as 9.45am on December 8. Afterwards, police officers arrived at Carseview and discovered empty packets of pills in the her pockets.

Two years ago, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service suspended Dr Puli for three months “to maintain public confidence in the profession” after ruling she had committed “serious failings”.

The other staff nurse on duty that night was fired.

Gail never went back to the job she once loved.
Image: Andrew Cawley

Despite the nursing watchdog the Nursing and Midwifery Council finding they did not have concern about her fitness to practice, NHS Tayside also sacked Gail, who was the nurse in charge on the night of the tragedy.

She appealed and the panel found it was “unjustifiable” of NHS Tayside to find Gail personally accountable for what they described as lots of errors with many staff involved over a period of three shifts.

They also said: “We are significantly concerned about the documentation presented.

“The apparent omissions and additions relating to the patient record left the Panel unsure what documentation was actually factual.”

Gail never went back to the job she once loved and retired earlier this year.

NHS Tayside said: “Our appeals policies and procedures are designed to ensure that staff have the opportunity to present their case and appeal any decision made.”

