Lifeboat launched over fears person in water at Dysart harbour

Anstruther lifeboat has been launched over fears a person is in difficulty in the water at Dysart harbour.

The lifeboat was launched at 5.16pm and was still on the scene just after 6pm.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard confirmed the lifeboat had been launched.

Conditions in the water are rough as Storm Ashley continues.

They said: “The lifeboat was launched and crew are assisting police over concerns for a person at Dysart.

“The incident is ongoing.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

