Wednesday court round-up — Sick of court and bus break-in

A man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman while she slept on his couch has been warned to comply with pre-sentencing reports or face being remanded.

Junaid Akram was found guilty of forcing himself on his victim during a party at his flat in Florence Place, Perth.

The 38-year-old hardware technician denied the attack in November 2019, claiming it was consensual.

But his version of events was rejected by jurors following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court last month.

Akram returned to the dock for sentencing but his lawyer Linda Clark explained he had not completed a background assessment with social workers.

She said he was not aware of an appointment he missed on November 20.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Akram: “When you were convicted, I deferred sentence for reports.

“I continued your bail order and that was on the basis that you attend for appointments voluntarily and that a report would be prepared for today.”

She said: “This position is far from satisfactory – but I take into account that you attended today and I think I can infer that you are not trying to avoid this matter.”

Deferring sentence until January 8, the sheriff added: “If reports are not available on the next occasion and if I’m told that’s because it was your failure to engage, you will be remanded in custody.”

Carjack thug jailed

A thug who attempted to carjack a taxi driver in Dundee has been jailed for almost seven years. Alistair Montague, 35, held up Gullam Murtaza and pointed a gun at his head while threatening: “This is a robbery.” He also tried to take another man’s car, saying he had a dirty needle.

Sick of court

A hammer attacker from Dundee has been sentenced after leaving a previous court hearing when he became ill.

Callum Samson appeared from custody in Forfar to be sentenced for the 2021 attack.

The 22-year-old was placed on a 7pm to 7am restriction of liberty order for five months.

The court heard Samson had attended at the home of his sister’s ex-partner with a hammer but ended up using it on the man’s friend.

The court heard the incident arose from a family dispute.

Samson had already threatened the man over Facebook when he arrived at the house with a hammer.

He was confronted by the man’s friend in the garden and during a struggle, Samson hit him repeatedly with the claw hammer, leaving him bruised and scratched but not needing medical attention.

Samson admitted assault and possessing an offensive weapon but was cleared of endangering his victim’s life.

He had been due to be sentenced last week and a warrant was issued for his attendance after he left the hearing when he was struck by a winter vomiting bug but he handed himself in the next day.

The attack took place just 18 months after Samson used a hammer to severely injure another man – who he said was bullying his family – in Dundee.

‘Gunman’ blasted

A Perth “gunman” who turned up at court with a “TikTok lawyer” has been blasted by a sheriff for “courting media attention.” Teenager Kenzie Goddard triggered an armed response when he filmed himself outside Perth Prison with an imitation firearm. The 18-year-old pled guilty to having a Glock-style BB gun on a service road by the jail on March 14 this year. He previously appeared at Perth Sheriff Court accompanied by social media “star” and self-styled criminal defence advisor Leigh “Lee” Sutherland.

Protection knife

A homeless man now has a criminal record after he admitted arming himself with a Stanley knife in Lochgelly.

First offender Frazer McKay appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit possessing the offensive weapon at Mid Street on November 29.

Fiscal depute Amy Robertson said McKay had been in a property in the street and a woman there had noticed the weapon in his waistband.

Officers spotted McKay leaving as they arrived and he freely told them he had the weapon for protection.

Solicitor Elizabeth Dryburgh said: “Mr McKay is a first time offender. He’s expressed his remorse to me.”

She explained her client had been sleeping in his car but had lost the vehicle.

Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered reports and deferred sentencing until January 8 and said: “People walking around with Stanley knives for their own protection is serious cause for concern.”

Stage prop drop

A Fife man dropped an imitation handgun outside a Glenrothes Co-op after a drugs binge. Alexander Gaul, 34, could not remember how he came into possession of the stage prop handgun, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

Bus break-in curfew breach

A Forfar addict was caught breaching his bail curfew while bungling a break-in to a bus parked in an Angus depot.

Graham Soave, 35, was given strict conditions to stay inside his home at Prior Road, Forfar, between 10pm and 6am at a court hearing this July.

However, on November 10 this year he was found breaching the curfew when the security system at the Shorts bus depot on Robert Street in Forfar sent a notification to the owner of a Caetano bus.

Soave was seen to be carrying a torch and looking into windows and 20 minutes later, the owner found him inside the vehicle.

Soave appeared from custody at Forfar Sheriff Court and pled guilty to breaching the curfew and to forcing entry into the locked bus with intent to steal.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “I’m just asking for a custodial sentence today.

“He’s got a long history of substance challenges. He was heavily under the influence of alcohol and street Valium.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown jailed Soave for four-and-a-half months, backdated to November 11.

Sneaky thief

A brave Dundee woman fought back against prowling thief Nicky McKenzie, who attacked her in a terrifying robbery. He was jailed after sneaking up behind two victims in separate, early-morning incidents in Dundee, making off with the first woman’s mobile phone, before snatching the second’s handbag less than an hour later.

Death charge

A Stirling man has appeared in court accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

David Ashurst entered no plea at Stirling Sheriff Court.

The case was continued and the 56-year-old, from Stirling, was bailed.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.